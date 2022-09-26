Providence Christian volleyball dominates Rehobeth, clinches area title

Playing perhaps its most complete match of the season, the Providence Christian volleyball team dominated Rehobeth Monday at the PCS gym, clinching a 15th straight regular-season area title.

Behind 55 digs and 45 kills in just three sets, the Eagles swept the Rebels in convincing fashion, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14.

With the win, Providence snapped a six-match losing streak and improved to 14-17 overall. The Eagles are now 4-0 in Class 5A, Area 3 with two area matches left (Headland and Carroll) that they are solid favorites to win. Even if they lose both, PCS would do no worse than tie Rehobeth for first and the Eagles own the tiebreaker with two head-to-head wins.

The area regular-season title is the third straight in Class 5A for Providence, following two in 4A, two in 3A, seven in Class 2A and one in Class 1A. The last time PCS didn’t win a regular-season area title was in 2007 when it finished behind Kinston.

Rehobeth fell to 23-5 overall and 3-2 in area play with Monday’s loss.

Defense from both teams dominated Monday’s match as the combined for 122 digs with the Rebels earning 67 in addition to Providence’s 55. The Eagles, though, made more of their offensive attacks count, earning 45 kills to Rehobeth’s 18.

“I think all of our phases were really good,” Providence Christian head coach Bill Oldfield said. “Serve receive was particularly good. Defensively we played fast and got a lot of digs. We also served the ball tough and blocked fairly well, but the difference was how good we hit. As a team, all three of our main hitters were on.”

Those three hitters – Reagan Stevens, Olivia Bruner and Ella Brown – combined for 40 of the 45 Eagle kills. Stevens smashed down 22, Bruner 10 and Brown eight. Mary Beth Arnold added three kills to the cause. Ella Houston delivered 37 assists to set up most of the kills and added three aces.

In addition to her 22 kills, Stevens also finished with three aces and six digs in the match.

“She got a lot of sets going her way and it is by design because she is a good hitter for us,” Oldfield said. “Reagan not only hit well, but she served well.”

Oldfield said it was good to see his senior have a standout performance. She missed the early part of the season, but appears to be hitting her stride now.

“It was about two weeks’ worth (of matches she missed), but we have played a lot of matches since then and I am glad she is getting back into her groove because the playoffs are right around the corner,” Oldfield said.

Three Eagle players earned double-digit digs on defense and three other had five or six digs. Madison Stevens had a team-high 14 digs, Brown had 12 and Ella Houston 10, while Maggie McCollough and Reagan Stevens had six each and Bruner five.

“They covered the floor,” Rehobeth head coach Cassandra Leger said. “You can’t serve hard against them because they are used to it. They are great at serve receive and digging.”

Bruner and Melanie Threatt both had two block assists and Brown and Arnold one each on defense for PCS.

Leger and Rehobeth had some pretty strong digging as well as five Rebels registered double digit digs, led by Kryslin Lane with 12, McKenna Linder and Peyton Hartigan with 11 each and Carolyn Merrill and Helen Williamson with 10 each. Emma Arnold added four and Adriana Delgado three.

Arnold had three blocks and Williamson two on defense, but the Rebels couldn’t find a whole lot of holes in the Eagle defense, managing just 18 kills. Williamson and Arnold had six each and Lane three. Hartigan had 14 assists in setting up the kills.

Williamson had two of the three Rebel aces in the match with Hartigan adding the other.

Rehobeth started off strong, seizing a 6-2 lead in the opening set behind a kill each from Williamson and Lane plus an ace by Williamson, but the Eagles answered with five straight points to forge ahead at 7-6.

The opening set was tied at 14 when Providence scored nine straight points to take control. Bruner had three kills, Stevens had one kill and Houston had an ace during the run.

Three PCS hitting errors and a kill by Rehobeth’s Emma Arnold helped pull the Rebels within five at 23-18, but Bruner and Brown earned a kill each to finish the set at 25-18 Providence.

Rehobeth had a 13-10 lead in the second set, but the host Eagles scored six straight and eight of nine to build an 18-14 advantage. PCS maintained control with two straight aces from Reagan Stevens finishing the set at 25-17.

Providence seized a 6-1 in the third and final set and never trailed, eventually pulling away to a 25-14 win in the set to finish off the three-set sweep.

“We can’t maintain and stay consistent,” Rehobeth’s Leger said of her team’s play. “We start dropping off and making mistakes. We did well at the beginning and let them make the mistakes, but then we started making mistakes and mistakes become contagious and we made more and more.”

Rehobeth wins JV match: Rehobeth won a close 26-24, 28-26 decision over Providence Christian in the junior varsity match.

Karaline Paulk had 10 kills and two blocks and Emerson Trotter had 12 assists, two aces and two digs for Rehobeth. Emma Davis had three kills and Bella Turner two kills and two digs. Hayden Harris earned five kills, while Shelby Davis, Jessa Buker and Cate Watson had four digs each.

For Providence, Selah Kuwahara had 11 kills and Rylie Spence 16 assists, while Carlee Smith had two aces, two kills and seven digs and Maddie Claire McNeill and Ella Atkinson had two kills each. Reese Colbert had 25 digs, Kaitlyn Russ seven digs and both McNeill and Haisten Grace Price had five digs each. Sadie Wilkes earned two block assists.

Providence wins junior high contest: Providence Christian won the junior high contest, defeating Rehobeth 25-20, 25-13.

Gracie Johnston had seven kills and Abby Bancroft six kills and eight digs for PCS. Laura Faulk delivered 16 assists, Peyton Lawrence four aces and Leighton Frazier two digs.

Emily Arnold had three aces and two assists and Alex Cobb had two kills for Rehobeth.