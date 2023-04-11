Providence Christian’s offense picked it up Tuesday where it left off on Monday with an early outburst against rival Houston Academy.

While the Eagles cooled off after a four-run first inning, the pitching of Win Brock and Seth Clack made the early offense stand up for a 5-3 PCS win over the Raiders at the Providence Christian campus.

The Eagles (15-8, 5-0) clinched the Class 3A, Area 3 title with the victory and will host a first-round state playoff series next weekend, against either Greensboro or Southside of Selma. Houston Academy (16-6, 4-2) finished as runner-up and will travel to Thomasville in the first round.

Providence swept Houston Academy in two games, winning the series opener 10-1 on Monday night.

“It is a huge win,” Providence Christian head Casey Smith said. “This was more of what I was expecting the series to be like. Yesterday (Monday) was one of those anomalies that happen in a baseball game. It was probably good for both of us to play a game where it is a real battle to get us ready for the playoffs. To win the area is huge because it is a tough area.”

Providence Christian seized a 5-0 lead behind a four-run first and a run in the third before the Raiders mounted a charge, scoring two in the top of the fourth and one in the sixth. They had the tying runner at the plate in both the sixth and seventh innings but PCS reliever Clack shut the door on any rally attempts.

“We rode out the storm there early as they had a big first inning and they got one more (run later),” Houston Academy head coach tony Kirkland said. “We just waited too late in the game to start swinging the bat and make some action happen. Hey, we were just one or two hits away from tying things up late and playing on. I was proud of the effort our kids gave after they got down.”

Brock earned the pitching win for PCS, throwing 5 1/3 innings and allowing three hits, three walks and three runs, while striking out six. He held the Raiders hitless in the first three innings. Clack picked up a save, pitching the last 1 2/3 with only one runner reaching base off him and that came off an error. He struck out one.

Smith said the Eagle coaching staff debated prior to the game on Brock or Porter Dykes as the starter, but went with Brock because of better defensive alignment behind him. The move paid off.

“He pitched as well as he could,” Smith said. “He probably didn’t have the control that he has had at other times, but he battled and he gave us a chance to get to Seth. We are so happy to have him back as he didn’t play last year. He loves these situations where it is tense and he delivered.”

Providence Christian, which earned 17 hits in Monday’s win, came out stroking with the bat in the opening inning. The Eagles smashed out six hits in building their 4-0 lead.

After Matt Dave Snell doubled on the first pitch and HA pitcher Griffin McGee picked off a courtesy runner, Chapel Stickler and Porter Dykes followed with a single each and Harrison Mims walked to load the bases.

Brock ripped a two-run single to right field to bring home both Stickler and Dykes and Brooks Canady roped a double past third base to score Mims for a 3-0 lead. Brock tried to score on a wild pitch, but was thrown out at the plate. CJ Sullivan then singled past third to score Canady to make it 4-0.

The Eagles increased the advantage to 5-0 on a run-scoring doubled down the right field line by Brock that plated Mims, who had singled in the previous at-bat.

Canady followed with a single but McGee got a short fly out and a strikeout to end the inning.

By that time, Providence had earned 10 hits. McGee, though, handcuffed the Eagles to just one hit in the final three innings.

“Griffin had a rough outing to start off with, but he settled down and got better as the game went along,” Kirkland said.

The Raider offense came to life at the same time. After failing to get a hit in the first three innings, HA earned three during a two-run fourth. After a walk to Brayden Eubanks to start the inning, J.T. Pitchford ripped a double in left-center and Eubanks came flying around from first base to score. Two batters later, Cam Dyer singled home Pitchford to cut the Eagle lead to 5-2.

Dyer, though, was caught in a run down after the hit. Adam Boyd followed with a single, but Brock earned a strikeout to end the inning.

Pitchford laced an opposite field solo homer to right-center field with one out in the sixth to bring the Raiders to within 5-3. Hughes Dean followed with a single to chase Brock from the game and bring the tying run to the plate. Clack came in, though, and got two straight fly outs to end the frame, the first by Dyer was to deep center field.

Houston Academy brought the tying runner to the plate again in the seventh. With one out, Max Hawker laid down a bunt toward third and the throw to first was wild, going over the fence to allow Hawker to advance to second.

Clack, though, got two straight harmless fly outs to end the game.

Snell, Brock and Canady had two hits each to lead Providence, which finished with 11 hits and had eight of its nine hitters in the lineup earn at least one.

Houston Academy finished with six hits with Pitchford amassing two hits and also driving in two runs to lead the Raider attack.