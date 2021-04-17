Providence Christian wins late-night extra-inning classic over Houston Academy

Wade Shelley grounded out to Mims, but Dykes and Dean advanced before Max Burgreen flied out to deep right field to end the inning.

Ott, who had been playing first base, came on to pitch in relief of Tucker Jackson to begin the eighth and struck out the side.

The Raiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on two walks and an infield hit with two outs, but Mims got a strikeout to end the threat.

In the ninth, Providence loaded the bases with one out by way of a hit batsman, an error on a bunt and a walk.

With Clark Crowder at the plate, a low pitch by Ott went off the glove of catcher Chapman Andrews and Frank Wells raced in for the go-ahead run. Ott then struck out Crowder for the second out.

Abe Chancellor was then intentionally walked to reload the bases before Reed Linder drew a walk to force in another run in making it 10-8.

With Mims at the plate and two outs, the Eagles scored a final run on a wild pitch to take the three-run lead.

Mims then sat down the Raiders in order in the bottom half of the inning with two strikeouts and a pop up to second in wrapping up the victory.