Providence Christian wins opener over Trinity

Three Providence Christian pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout and six of the eight Eagle hits drove in runs to power a 7-0 Providence win over Trinity in an AHSAA Class 3A opening-round playoff series opener in Montgomery Friday.

Game two of the series was set for later Friday afternoon.

Harrison Mims pitched two-hit ball over 5 2/3 innings before walking two in the sixth inning. Brooks Canady entered with two on base and a 3-1 count on the hitter, but threw only two pitches to get a strikeout to end the inning. Samuel Farris finished it up in the seventh, allowing two hits.

The Eagle defense played flawlessly behind the pitchers as the trio combined for only four strikeouts, two by Mims.

Offensively, Win Brock and Jake Smith both had a run-scoring triple and both Matt Dave Snell and CJ Sullivan had a RBI double. Chance Smith delivered a two-run single and Chapel Stickler earned a run-scoring single.

Jake Smith and Sullivan finished with two hits each.