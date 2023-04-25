It didn’t take Southern Union men’s soccer coach Taylor Jones long to see the abilities of Providence Christian senior standout Luke Fripp and realize he wanted the Eagle player on his roster.

“I saw Luke’s film pretty early on and I was immediately impressed by what I saw, so I contacted him and had a good conversation with him, trying to find out what he was looking to do in college, and thought we would be a good fit right off the bat,” Jones said.

Fripp was equally impressed with Southern Union, a new junior college soccer program that will field a team for the first time this upcoming fall.

On Tuesday, the Eagle star had a signing ceremony at the Providence Christian gym for his commitment to play for the Bisons. The school’s main campus is located in Wadley, but the soccer program will play near the Opelika campus.

“I am relieved,” Fripp said. “I am super excited, super pumped. I am ready to get started. I have got a couple of friends going up there, so I am super excited. I love the coaches, love the facilities and everything about it, so I knew it was the right fit.”

While playing at Southern Union, Fripp will wear jersey No. 7 in honor of his later grandfather, Steve Fripp, who wore No. 7 as an athlete during his days.

The younger Fripp has been a three-year standout at Providence Christian after transferring from Northview after his ninth grade year. He has earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 team honors the last two years and was the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year last season when he amassed 41 goals and 31 assists. He has delivered 26 goals and 25 assists this year for PCS, which will play in the state playoffs next week.

For his three-year career over 50 matches, he has scored 86 goals and distributed 85 assists.

“He obviously is a dynamic attacking player,” Jones said. “You heard the stats – over 80 goals and 80 assists. A lot of times, players will have one or the other, but it is rare to find one that is equally balanced. He is such a scoring threat, while also providing just as much for his teammates.”

In fact, while Fripp has shown to be a dynamic scorer, his desire to get his teammates involve and wanting the team to succeed was among the top traits that stood out to Jones.

“There were several parts that stood out where he is a dynamic player, but the fact that he has over 80 goals and 80 assists and seeing how he did it, putting himself into position to score but also knowing when it is a better option to lay the ball over and give it to a teammate instead of maybe forcing it is impressive,” Jones said.

“The fact that he is willing to sacrifice his own personal stats of goals is important. He could have easily been over 100 goals, but winning was more important to him and wanting not only for him to have success but his teammates around him too.”

While known for his scoring success, Fripp, a two-time Eagle captain, also felt distributing the ball to teammates was among his best abilities in soccer.

“I would say leading (is what I do best) and distributing the ball to my teammates and making sure they all get their fair share, not just shooting when I have a shot,” Fripp said. “If I have a teammate that is open for a wide-open shot, making sure of getting them the ball so they can have a chance. I want to make them look the best they can too.”

Tuesday’s signing was also special for Paul Fripp, Providence Christian’s head coach and Luke’s father.

“Obviously, I am extremely proud,” Fripp said. “As a coach, that is my goal. I want these kids to have talent that play for us to be able to go on and one and play more. We had the one a couple years ago for Catie Caputo going to Oglethorpe (in 2021). That is my desire, only if they want to make that next step because it is hard work. Today is just an accumulation of all that hard work together as a team and for Luke.”

As a dad, Paul Fripp said he was “overwhelmed,” saying it has been a “long road” for his son to get to the point of being a college scholarship player.

“Just excited that he has that opportunity to play for a couple of years and hopefully go on from there,” Fripp said.

Fripp, who will join several Dothan Shocker club teammates at Southern Union, including Dale County’s Bill Awoh and former Charles Henderson player and current Pike Road player Deacon Keck, said he was excited about being part of the building of a new program.

“Being a part of the (first) history is something that only happens once,” Fripp said. “It is kind of crazy that I am going to be a part of it.”

Southern Union is one of several junior colleges in Alabama picking up the sport. He will be among the first players on the JUCO level in the sport that can “set the bar.”

“It is cool to set the bar, set the standard and everybody (after that) has to compete at that level that we set, so it is exciting to see what we can do,” Fripp said.