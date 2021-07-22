Providence Christian's Patterson helps South win cross country meet

Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson finished in ninth place during the AHSAA All-Sports Week boys cross country meet on Wednesday evening in Montgomery, but it was good enough to help the South All-Stars to a narrow one-point win over the North All-Stars.

The South finished with 28 points, one point ahead of the North’s 29 points. Patterson outkicked two North runners to the finish line, beating both by less than a second, to take ninth. Had he finished in 11th place, the South would have lost and if he had finished in 10th, the South and North would have finished tied.

Patterson finished with a time of 17 minutes and 39.07 seconds, beating out the North’s Nick Wood (17:39.69) and Wyatt Knight (17:40.27). The South’s Woodrow Dean of Tallassee won the race in 15:52.76 and teammate Joseph Perry of UMS-Wright was runner-up in 1:56.89.

Patterson was the fourth top South finisher behind Dean, Perry and Davis Amare of Fairhope (16:40.84).

Enterprise’s Brett Tessay finished the race in 16th place with a time of 19:11.94.

Providence Christian coach Cliff Carter was the South head coach.