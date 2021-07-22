Providence Christian's Patterson helps South win cross country meet

Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson finished in ninth place during the AHSAA All-Sports Week boys cross country meet on Wednesday evening in Montgomery, but it was good enough to help the South All-Stars to a narrow one-point win over the North All-Stars.
The South finished with 28 points, one point ahead of the North’s 29 points. Patterson outkicked two North runners to the finish line, beating both by less than a second, to take ninth. Had he finished in 11th place, the South would have lost and if he had finished in 10th, the South and North would have finished tied.
Patterson finished with a time of 17 minutes and 39.07 seconds, beating out the North’s Nick Wood (17:39.69) and Wyatt Knight (17:40.27). The South’s Woodrow Dean of Tallassee won the race in 15:52.76 and teammate Joseph Perry of UMS-Wright was runner-up in 1:56.89.
Patterson was the fourth top South finisher behind Dean, Perry and Davis Amare of Fairhope (16:40.84).
Enterprise’s Brett Tessay finished the race in 16th place with a time of 19:11.94.
Providence Christian coach Cliff Carter was the South head coach.
In the girls cross country race, Enterprise’s Lauren Rodgers finished in 13th place with a time of 24:49.50. The North all-stars had the top five placers and easily won with a low score of 15 points to the South’s 42 points.
South falls in softball: The South lost a doubleheader to the North in softball action Wednesday night at the All-Sports Week event. The North won the opener 11-8 in eight innings and the second game 6-1.
Locally, Houston Academy’s Alexis Milanowski was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run in the first game and 0-for-1 in the second game, while Wicksburg’s Ashton White was 0-for-1 in the opener and 0-for-2 in the second game. Milanowski played second base in the first game and was the designated hitter in the second game. White played first base in both games.
Wicksburg head coach Nathan Rainey was the South head coach. Elba’s Susan Barnes was an administrative coach for the South.
North takes two in soccer: The North dominated the girls and boys soccer games on Wednesday with the girls rolling 6-1 and the boys earning a 3-0 shutout win.
Locals listed on the rosters for the game were Enterprise’s Kaylee Richardson on the girls team and Jackson Odom on the boys team. Both were listed on the roster as wing players.