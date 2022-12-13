Providence Christian's Snell, G.W. Long's Walker sign with ESCC baseball

Matt Dave Snell of Providence Christian School and Brody Walker of G.W. Long have competed hard against each other on the baseball field and in the future will share a dugout.

The two became the latest local signees for Enterprise State Community College on Tuesday when they put pen to paper at their respective schools during ceremonies, following in the paths of Aiden Wright of Dale County and J.T. Pitchford of Houston Academy, each of whom signed with the Boll Weevils in recent weeks.

ESCC coach Bubba Frichter believes Snell, a catcher, and Walker, an infielder and pitcher, fit the bill well of what he’s trying to build within his program.

“I’ve had a chance to watch Brody for the last couple of years and he’s always been a tough, hard-nosed player, which is kind of the mentality we have in our program and what we look for,” Frichter said.

“He’s kind of a dynamic player as far as what he can do with his skillset. He’s done a real good job preparing his body for this … he’s hit the weight room in the last year real hard and I think that’s going to pay off for him.

“Matt Dave is another guy who is tough, hard-nosed and a good leader. I’ve gotten to watch him a lot in the last year. For a local guy he’s really excited me. He’ll have a chance to come in and catch for us. I think he’s going to have a bright future.”

Both seniors are eager to join an ESCC program that is currently renovating its baseball facility.

“I just like what they’ve got going on over there … the renovations that are coming in … and I just like the way the program is headed,” Snell said. “I just think it was going to be the best fit for me.

“As much as it was important that I was getting recruited, it was more important that they were recruiting my parents as well because I want my parents to be happy with my decision.

“I’ve had that goal (of signing) set for a long time now. I started small with making my high school team and then getting on the varsity level and then eventually getting to the collegiate level. It’s been a dream come true.”

Walker has also been impressed with the upgrades going on at ESCC.

“I went on a visit there and I just really like Bubba Frichter and it just felt like a home to me,” Walker said. “I really like the renovations they’re doing … they’re doing a lot of good stuff for the team … and I think it’s going to be fun playing there.”

Along with the recent local signees, Walker will be rejoining a former G.W. Long teammate in Blayne McDaniel, who is a freshman on the ESCC team this season.

“I know all of them (recent signees) and I text them and we just feel like a family there,” Walker said. “Knowing guys helps to play there. Blayne McDaniel is one of my best friends.”

G.W. Long coach Drew Miller spoke on the type person Walker is.

“Enterprise is getting a great baseball player and a guy I think is going to be able to help them do multiple things, but what’s more important to me is they’re getting a better person,” Miller said.

“They’re getting a great student athlete, he’s a great teammate, he’s a guy that I know as a coach I can count on and a guy that gives great effort. I want to reiterate most importantly he’s a great person. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

Providence coach Casey Smith was just as complimentary in speaking of Snell.

“This truly is a great day for Matt Dave, his family, PCS, our baseball program and I think Enterprise State would say it’s a great day for them as well,” Smith said.

“Matt Dave has always been a good baseball player. In the 10th grade, he was our starting varsity catcher and he was a good player then and had a lot of potential. He will tell you I was pretty hard on him those first few years because I saw that potential.

“Unlike a lot players and people in general, he’s lived up to that potential. Not by luck, but by hard work. Not only has he developed into a very good baseball player, he has become an outstanding leader for our team.

“He’s not the most vocal leader, but he leads by example. One of the things that is most important to me and to our other coaches is how selfless you are and how much you care about the team. Matt Dave is one of the hardest-working, selfless players that I’ve ever coached.”

Both Walker and Snell are appreciative of those who have helped them achieve their goals.

“Coach Miller has helped a ton,” Walker said. “He’s a tremendous coach. He helps us out a lot. Every day at practice it’s a grind, but it pays off obviously. I’ve got a (state championship) ring.

“It’s good for me and my friends just to know coach Miller has helped us along the way to reach this point of signing and playing college somewhere.”

Snell thanked Smith and assistant coach Drew Owen, who works with the catchers.

“Casey and coach Drew have helped tremendously,” Snell said. “They’ve pushed me to be the best player I can possibly be.”

There were others to thank as well.

“God obviously,” Snell said. “My parents made a lot of sacrifices. Thankful for coach Frichter for giving me a chance.”

Both players hope to make a difference this coming season during their last as high school players.

“I like being the quarterback,” Snell said of being a catcher. “I like calling the shots; calling the plays, calling the pitches … I just like being a leader out there.”

Walker has the goal of earning another state championship ring.

“Our one goal is to win a state championship … that’s what we do … and I think we can do that again this year,” Walker said.