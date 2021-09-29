Providence, Enterprise run at big meets on Saturday

The EHS boys varsity race at 8:15 a.m., the first of the 12 races. The varsity girls run at 9:10 a.m. The JV boys compete at 10:50 a.m. and JV girls at 11:05 a.m.

Enterprise is back in action after missing the last two races. They didn’t compete two weeks ago because of nasty weather and last week because of sickness issues.

Dothan at T.R. Miller: Dothan varsity and JV runners are in action Saturday, competing in the T.R. Miller Challenge in Brewton.

Dothan is among 37 teams at the meet with most of teams coming from the Mobile area and from the Florida Panhandle near Pensacola.

The varsity girls race first at 8:30 a.m., followed by the varsity boys at 9:10 a.m. The JV girls 2-mile run is at 9:40 and JV boys at 10:05 a.m.

HA girls win at Trinity: Houston Academy varsity girls won the 12-team Trinity Trailblazer meet Saturday in Montgomery behind five top 13 individual finishes.

The Lady Raiders finished with 39 points, well ahead of Faith Academy (56) and Catholic of Montgomery (120), the second and third place team finishers.