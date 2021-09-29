Providence, Enterprise run at big meets on Saturday

The Providence Christian and Enterprise cross country teams step up to big-time competition this Saturday in major events north of the Wiregrass.
The Eagles, fresh off winning dual girls-boys meet titles last Thursday, travel to metro Atlanta to compete in the Alexander/Asics Invitational, while Enterprise, after two weeks off, competes in north Alabama at the prestigious Jesse Owen Classic in Oakville.
Both meets are considered among the premiere high school cross country races in the Southeast.
The Alexander/Asics, set for Bouckaert Farms in Fairburn, south of Atlanta, features 140 high school teams and more than 4,000 runners from the Southeast over 17 varsity and junior varsity divisions. There is also a college race during the event.
The Eagles, who are sending their entire team to the meet, are in the Asics’ Class 6A-7A division, meaning they will compete against bigger schools. It is the second highest high school division of competition behind the championship field.
The PCS girls run their race at 11:05 a.m. (Georgia time, 10:05 Alabama time) and the Eagle boys follow at 11:30 a.m. (10:30 in Alabama).
Enterprise teams run at the Jesse Owens Classic that features nearly 4,000 runners and nearly 190 teams over 12 high school and junior varsity divisions. The Wildcat varsity teams are competing in the Silver Division, which has 306 girls runners and 327 boys runners. EHS also has runners in the JV/B race that features 234 girls and 355 boys.
The EHS boys varsity race at 8:15 a.m., the first of the 12 races. The varsity girls run at 9:10 a.m. The JV boys compete at 10:50 a.m. and JV girls at 11:05 a.m.
Enterprise is back in action after missing the last two races. They didn’t compete two weeks ago because of nasty weather and last week because of sickness issues.
Dothan at T.R. Miller: Dothan varsity and JV runners are in action Saturday, competing in the T.R. Miller Challenge in Brewton.
Dothan is among 37 teams at the meet with most of teams coming from the Mobile area and from the Florida Panhandle near Pensacola.
The varsity girls race first at 8:30 a.m., followed by the varsity boys at 9:10 a.m. The JV girls 2-mile run is at 9:40 and JV boys at 10:05 a.m.
HA girls win at Trinity: Houston Academy varsity girls won the 12-team Trinity Trailblazer meet Saturday in Montgomery behind five top 13 individual finishes.
The Lady Raiders finished with 39 points, well ahead of Faith Academy (56) and Catholic of Montgomery (120), the second and third place team finishers.
Holley Hart paced the Raiders, earning fourth individually with a 20 minutes and 34.46 time in the 5K (3.1 miles) race. Emily Selig-Pineda and Brianna Hart finished in seventh and eighth place with respective times of 20:45.04 and 20:54.26. Virginia Peacock and MacCauley Flanagan finished in 12th and 13th place with times of 21:16.90 and 21:38.84.
Claire Roberson finished in 24th place with a 23:39.26 time and Syke Mathews finished in 32nd place in the 96-runner field with a 24:11.37 time.
Peacock finishes second: Houston Academy junior JC Peacock was the individual runner-up in the varsity boys 5K at the Trinity Trailblazer, finishing with a time of 17:06.44.
Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean won the race in 15:30.30.
Also for HA boys, Alex Middleton finished in 19th place with a 19:14.29 time, while Brady Turner (20:25.01) and Colton Ash (21:28.55) finished 40th and 52nd, respectively.
The Raider boys did not have the required five runners to qualify for team scoring.
Dothan JV boys win: The Dothan junior varsity boys won the JV part of the Trinity Trailblazer, edging Tallassee, 26 to 30. Eight other schools had runners, but not enough for team scoring.
Sebastian Medeiros earned third place to lead the Wolves’ charge. He finished the 2-mile race in 14:15.33.
Jaszon Lewis (14th, 15:45.08), Tyler Phipps (19th, 16:42.62), Shephard Whiting (26th, 17:52.46), Diego Quenel (31st, 18:22.73) and James Phipps (33rd, 19:49.90) were the next DHS finishers.
Dothan varsity also competes: The Dothan boys varsity finished in 11th place out of 13 scoring teams and the girls 10th out of 12 teams at the Trinity Trailblazer meet.
The boys were led by Elijah Sekeres (19:19.35) and Ethan Johnston (19:31.48), who finished 22nd and 29th, respectively. Daniel Burque (22:42.21) was the next highest finisher in 78th place among the 113 runner-field.
On the girls side, Gabrielle Baker (23:29.98) led Dothan with a 21st place time. Makayla Prado (25:37.11) was the next DHS finisher in 44th place.
New Brockton, Opp win Covington County: New Brockton boys and Opp girls won the Covington County Meet II on Saturday in Andalusia.
New Brockton beat four other boys teams, finishing with 40 points. Zion Chapel (60 points) was second, followed by Opp (75), Pleasant Home (75) and Kinston (85).
Alex Garrison and Grason Wallace of New Brockton finished one-two in the race with times of 18:55.37 and 19:56.77. Zion Chapel’s Landon Sawyer (21:02.51), Kinston’s Colby Tew (21:33.77) and New Brockton’s Dawson Peacock (21:56.24) finished third through fifth.
On the girls side, Opp edged Kinston 26 to 30 to win the team title. The two were the only programs with the required five runners for team scoring. Straughn, New Brockton and Pleasant Home also had runners at the meet.
Straughn’s Trinity Jennings was the girls individual winner, finishing with a 22:08.51 time, two minutes better than runner-up Makenzie Phillips of Opp (24:04.22). Kinston’s Claire McReynolds (25:51.92) was third. Straughn’s Reagan Bartholomew (26:19.14) and New Brockton’s Madelynne Crowley (27:59.26) rounded out the top five.
Eufaula runs at Opelika: Eufaula had three boys and two girls run at Saturday’s Opelika Invitational.
Maddie Dowling (30:02.00) and Gia Patel (30:19.45) finished 54th and 55th, respectively, for the girls. Jackson Leverette (23:37.12) had the highest boys finish in 67th place. Britton Ryals (79th, 26:29.02) and Elliot Clayton (83rd, 28:23.75) were the other runners.
Tew has Kinston record: Two weeks ago in the Dothan Eagle cross country prep notebook, it was reported that Whit Floyd had the Kinston boys school record top time from a 2019 race, according to al.milesplit.com. However, that time was incorrectly posted and Colby Tew has the correct top time of 19:21.52 set at last year’s Covington County Meet III. Tew actually holds the top 13 times in school history.