Providence JV golf team finishes fourth

Providence Christian’s junior varsity girls team finished fourth Thursday at the Smiths Station Invitational that featured varsity and JV teams.

The Eagles shot a 345 team score at the six-team event. Host Smiths Station won with a 307, followed by Auburn with a 310 and Enterprise at 326. Bibb County (350) and Central-Phenix City (374) finished behind PCS.

Ela Grace Fletcher led Providence with a 108. Emma Kate Mobley followed with a 117 and Julaine Reed had a 120.

Enterprise’s Isabella Holtz fired a 95, the second best score at the tournament. Hailey Rotenberry added a 111 for the Wildcats.