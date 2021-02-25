 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Providence JV golf team finishes fourth
0 comments

Providence JV golf team finishes fourth

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
providence

Providence Christian’s junior varsity girls team finished fourth Thursday at the Smiths Station Invitational that featured varsity and JV teams.

The Eagles shot a 345 team score at the six-team event. Host Smiths Station won with a 307, followed by Auburn with a 310 and Enterprise at 326. Bibb County (350) and Central-Phenix City (374) finished behind PCS.

Ela Grace Fletcher led Providence with a 108. Emma Kate Mobley followed with a 117 and Julaine Reed had a 120.

Enterprise’s Isabella Holtz fired a 95, the second best score at the tournament. Hailey Rotenberry added a 111 for the Wildcats.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert