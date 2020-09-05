Providence volleyball falls in MAC Attack finals

Class 5A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian went 3-1 and advanced to the championship of the MAC Attack Tournament before losing to Class 3A No. 1 ranked Montgomery Academy Saturday in high school volleyball action.
The Eagles beat Central of Phenix Ci ty 25-22, 25-19 and Carver of Montgomery 25-18, 25-12 in pool play. They did not play Montgomery Catholic, which dropped out of the tournament.
In the semifinals, PCS beat Brewbaker Tech 25-19, 25-15 before falling to Montgomery Academy 25-9, 25-14.
Providence Christian (10-4) was led by Adleigh Mayes with 71 assists, five aces, 26 digs, three kills and two block assists and by Anna Riley with 13 kills, four aces and 25 digs. Vivian Crump had a team-high 19 kills and also 13 digs and two block assists.
Lucy Griffin had 13 kills, 10 digs, one solo block and four block assists, Megan Stewart 14 kills, 11 digs and two block assists. Lydia Camille Owens had 10 kills and three block assists.
Anna Grace O’Bryan had a team-high 34 digs and six assists and Eliza Payne Shipman had eight digs and two aces.
