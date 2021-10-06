Providence volleyball sweeps Headland in Wednesday action

Providence Christian defeated Headland 25-16, 25-15, 25-9 in a Class 5A, Area 3 volleyball match on Wednesday at the PCS campus.

Megan Stewart had nine kills, two digs, two solo blocks and a block assist and Vivian Crump had eight kills, five digs and a block assist to lead PCS (20-15, 6-0). Ella Houston delivered a team-high 29 assists and three aces and also had two digs.

Lucy Griffin had six kills and Anna Grace O’Bryan had a team-high 12 digs plus two aces. Ella Brown had three kills and two aces. Maggie McCollough earned six digs and Olivia Bruner added two digs. Reagan Stevens and Scout Smith both had two kills.

Headland was led by Vanessa Fuqua with five aces and three kills and Emma Dixon with two aces and 11 assists. Meryl Adams added four kills and Jessie Shaw chipped in two kills.