Providence's Talmadge, HA's Peacock win titles at Wildcat Classic cross country meet

ENTERPRISE – Providence Christian’s Millicent Talmadge and Houston Academy’s JC Peacock both captured their first career win at a cross country meet on Saturday, but did so in different fashion.
Talmadge, a freshman, was locked in a tight battle throughout with Montgomery’s Catholic Catherine Aaron before taking a narrow win at the finish line. Peacock, a Raider junior, pulled away with a mile left and cruised to a near 20-second win over his nearest competitor.
The winning performances came during the Enterprise Wildcat Classic at the Johnny Henderson Family Park in Enterprise. Talmadge had a winning time of 20 minutes and 29.75 seconds and Peacock won with a 17:30.94 time.
“It was my first varsity win, so it felt very good,” Talmadge said. “I am real excited about it.”
Peacock was equally excited, especially winning on a demanding course that had three hills over the 3.1 miles.
“It was pretty hard,” Peacock said. “It was a tough course. It was very winding and very hilly, but overall I was proud of my effort and I was proud of my time.”
The team competitions were won by the Enterprise girls and Providence Christian boys. Enterprise edged Houston Academy by one point, 37-38 for the girls title, with Montgomery Catholic (51) third. The Providence boys held off Enterprise 29 to 33 with Catholic (92) third, followed by New Brockton (106), Prattville Christian (106) and Wicksburg (133).
Dothan, Geneva and Northside Methodist had runners, but not enough for team scoring.
The down-to-the-wire finish in the girls race created the most suspense of the day as Talmadge and Catholic senior Aaron dueled to the finish line.
“We were right together the entire time. I took a couple of steps (lead) over there,” Talmadge said, motioning to about 100 yards off the finish area.
As the two hit a small hill toward a horseshoe bend turn to the finish line, Aaron made a move. Talmadge said she was aware of her competitor as the two headed toward the end.
“Yeah, I could hear her right beside me and I could especially hear her right at the end, finishing right beside me,” Talmadge said.
Talmadge finished just ahead, though, earning a 20:29.75 time, just 0.3 ahead of Aaron’s 20:30.06.
“The girl from Catholic made a good effort on that hill to close down that stride that Milly had opened up, but thankfully Milly held her form and crossed the line first,” Providence Christian head coach Cliff Carter said.
In addition to winning, Talmadge was pleased at her time on the tough course.
“I am really happy about it,’ Talmadge said. “It is a season best time. I am hoping I can keep on doing better.”
Houston Academy’s Holley Hart (21:08.97) finished third and Providence Christian’s Madelyn Patterson (21:26.11) took fourth. Enterprise’s Madeline Nichols (21:39.23) and Emma McCrea (21:41.82) finished fifth and sixth.
Houston Academy’s Virginia Peacock (21:45.81) and Brianna Hart (21:50.25) took seventh and eighth. Enterprise’s Lauren Rodgers (22:04.62) and HA’s MaCauley Flanagan (22:20.33) rounded out the top 10.
On the boys side, Houston Academy’s JC Peacock delivered a knock-out kick at the two-mile mark in pulling away to the win.
“I was kind of behind a pack of three kids up until the two mile mark and once we got a straight away, I could finally pass them,” Peacock said. “Then I just kind of left them in the dust.”
Peacock finished in 17:30.94, nearly 20 seconds better the Providence Christian’s Cole Smith’s runner-up time of 17:50.20. Enterprise’s Brett Tessay and Bowden Michael finished third and fourth with respective times of 17:51.70 and 17:56.97.
New Brockton’s Alex Garrison claimed fifth place with an 18:12.39, followed by three Providence Christian runners in Banks Folger (18:13.63), William Stanley (18:31.95) and Henry Paul Blaxton (18:57.33) in sixth through eighth place.
Enterprise’s Jacob Tillery (19:02.41) and Conrad Suter (19:04.19) finished ninth and 10th.
Peacock said he was pleased with his time as well taking the win.
“Well my PR is 17:13 at Trinity last year, but that course is really flat and it was like 50 degrees when we ran it. Today I ran 17:30, which is tied with my state time, so I am proud of that,” Peacock said, adding his hopes to lower his time to the 16:15-16:30 range by season’s end.
Enterprise won the girls team competition over Houston Academy thanks to its fifth top finisher. Following the first four finishers for each team, the Raiders held a four-point lead, 21 to 25, but Enterprise’s Annabelle de Hoyas finished in 14th place (12th among scoring points) and HA’s next finisher finished 22nd (17th among scoring points). The five-point difference allowed EHS to edge past HA.
“We are very proud of them,” Enterprise head coach Christina Rodgers said. “They have worked hard all through the summer and after school in the season. This is a good morale booster for them.”
Providence won the boys meet behind five finishers in the top 10 scoring spots. In addition to the top 10 finishes by Smith, Folger, Stanley and Blaxton, Nathan Nicholls (19:04.28) finished in 11th place (the 10th scoring spot). Enterprise, despite four top 12 finishers, couldn’t match it.
Providence won despite not running last year’s Class 3A state individual champion, Conner Patterson.
“The boys team got out aggressively and ran some good times on a pretty challenging course,” Carter said. “Since Conner is graduating after this year, we were trying to see who would lead the race and be the guy (for next year). Cole took that for us today, but I think if we lined up and ran this race five more times, we would get four more guys that would do it for us. All of those guys are close together.”
Other local schools’ top girls finisher from Saturday included Kelsey Ellenburg for Wicksburg (18th place, 24:10.75), Gabriella Baker for Dothan (23rd place, 25:02.06), Madelynne Crowley for New Brockton (35th place, 27:19.89) and Scarlett Kenward for Northside Methodist (36th, 27:32.99).
Other local schools’ top boys finishers were Ethan Johnston for Dothan (18th, 20:03.95), Jackson Barrett for Wicksburg (20th, 20:52.77) and Steven Schisler for Northside Methodist (44th, 25:10.60).
Enterprise sweeps JV action: Enterprise captured both the individual and team titles in the junior varsity 2-mile run.
Kamyrn Wile won the girls race in 13:24.74 and Christopher Jones won the boys in 11:55.65.
Other top five finishers in girls were Providence Christian’s Hazel Jacobs (13:49.95), Enterprise’s Natalie Prater (14:12.40), Enterprise’s Caroline Granger (14:34.62) and Brooke Stanley (14:43.08).
Enterprise’s Jacob Von Mahland (12:03.38) and Griffin Gwaltney (12:10.95) finished second and third on the boys side followed by Dothan’s Sebastian Mederios (12:26.67) and Smith Williams (12:39.16).
The Enterprise JV girls were the lone team to have enough members for scoring. The Wildcats won the JV boys with 22 points, well ahead of second-place Dothan (49) and third-place Providence (56).