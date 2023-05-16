JACKSONVILLE - The start of the AHSAA Class 2A State Championships started with rain on both days.

It ended in Purple Reign.

Ariton’s Paxton Steed delivered a walk-off, two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh to score Landon Tyler for a 5-4 Purple Cats' victory over Vincent Tuesday night at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field.

The hit finished off a two-game sweep of the best-of three series. Ariton, behind the standout two-hit pitching of tournament MVP Phenix Griffin, won the opener 2-1 on Monday night.

It’s Ariton’s first state title in baseball and kept the 2A state trophy in Dale County, following G.W. Long’s title last year.

Steed’s hit gave Ariton (31-12-1) the win after Vincent (30-7) tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh.

Steed, who said he already had a ton of text messages on his phone less than 20 minutes after the game, said of his game-winning heroics, “It hasn’t hit me yet, but it is great feeling.”

Connor Thrash walked to open the inning, but was forced out at second on a Landon Tyler ground out. Lawson Leger grounded out to the third baseman, but Tyler moved to second on the play. Tyler then moved to third on a wild pitch with Steed at the plate on a pitch that made the count 3-0.

After Steed took a strike, he stroked a shot down the left-field line, but it just went foul.

“I thought that was it,” Steed said. “After that, it was just please don’t strike out.”

He didn’t. Instead, he delivered the biggest hit in Ariton baseball history, lacing a solid single to left field off a curveball.

“I figured it was going to be (a curveball) because I haven’t been hitting it too well (lately), but I finally got a hold of one,” Steed said.

Steed immediately knew it was in for a hit, raising his right hand in the air while racing down the first base line and rounding the base. Seconds later, the Purple Cat senior was mobbed by teammates between the first and second base bags.

“It was crazy,” Steed said of the dogpile. “I have never experienced anything like that. It was a great way to go out.”

It capped off a 10-2 postseason for Ariton, which including tough three-game series wins over Pike Liberal Arts and G.W. Long in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

“I am proud of the guys,” Ariton interim head coach Bob Pickett said. “The resolve (they had) all through the playoffs and for the year, learning mental toughness and discipline and also (proud of) the way they played. We had a couple of times in other rounds where we had to battle through adversity and it helped us in that game tonight.”

For Pickett, it was his fourth title as a head coach with the previous three coming at Macon-East, including last year, but his focus was on Ariton players enjoying the moment.

“This is special group,” Pickett said. “I just wanted Ariton and this team to experience this – to taste it. They can lay the foundation for the younger kids. I couldn’t be prouder of every one on the team. Every one of the team is family and they love each other. That is true. Same way with the coaches.”

Ariton won despite earning just four hits. They took advantage of four Vincent errors and seven walks.

Coleman Bragg gutted through seven innings for the pitching win. He allowed 11 hits, but allowed only four runs. He struck out five and walked one.

“It wasn’t his best, but we stayed with him and he got better as the game went along,” Pickett said. “He strung 11 hits, but kept the runs off the board and gave us a chance to win. I knew in the last inning, he was running low on gas, but I was thinking about an if-necessary (game) and didn’t want to go to our closer. I felt Coleman could do it.”

Ariton scored two in the first, taking advantage of a throwing error. Caden Collier and Griffin opened the Purple Cat inning with walks off 3-2 pitches. Thrash then hit a ground ball to Vincent’s third baseman, who appeared to have an easy force out at second, but he threw the ball into right center field. Both Collier and Griffin scored.

Vincent quickly tied it in the top of the second on a two-run single by Aiden Gasaway that cashed in singles by Grayson Guide and Ray Albright.

Both teams scored in the third. Vincent scored off a Guide RBI single, but the Purple Cats surged ahead 4-3 with two runs. Leger singled home Tyler and Aven Cook drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Myles Tyler.

It stayed that way until the top of the seventh when the Yellow Jackets tied it on a RBI double by Eason Fields.

With the go-ahead run at second, Bragg battled and got a line out to right and two ground ball outs to keep it tight.

That set up the dramatic bottom of the seventh and Steed’s walk-off hit to end the AHSAA Class 2A in a Purple Reign.