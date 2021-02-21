PUTTING FAMILY FIRST: Zach Kelley stepping down as coach from alma mater of Daleville High

“I got to be around the team and all of the coaches, so it was a good experience,” Kelley said.

He spent his final college semester at Troy University in earning his degree in Physical Education and was hired at Daleville shortly after graduating in early December of 2008.

“We had a football coach leave and that position had stayed open from August all the way through December,” Kelley said. “I don’t know if I was the only person to apply or not, but I interviewed and got hired on in December of 2008 and been there ever since.”

Kelley was always interested in becoming a basketball coach, a job his father, Andy Kelley, held for many years at Daleville before going into administration and becoming the principal at the school.

“I just always wanted to be around basketball when I finished (college),” Kelley said. “It’s always been a big part of my life, so I just wanted to follow in the footsteps of my father and be a coach. I wanted to be a P.E. teacher on top of that, so it just kind of went hand-in-hand, so that was my plan the whole time.”

During his first two years back at Daleville, Kelley was an assistant to head coach Troy Turman on the boys varsity basketball team and also coached the JV and junior high boys teams.