Randy Bryant resigns as Zion Chapel football coach, but remains as AD, teacher

Randy Bryant is stepping down, but not away at Zion Chapel

Bryant, who has guided the Rebel football team the last five seasons, confirmed he has resigned as Zion Chapel football leader, but will stay on as athletic director and business teacher at the small community school of Jack in Coffee County.

“I have been doing this for 20 years, but I have been here for five years, and I have an 8-year-old and a 4-year old, so I will step back and enjoy some time with family,” Bryant said.

“And I mean that. I am not like using code words or anything. I plan to stay here. I do business education now (classes) and I will continue that and I will keep my A.D. position. I will still be involved. I just will not be the football coach.”

Bryant felt it was time for someone new to come in and give the program a spark.

“It is time for some new blood, some new energy,” Bryant said. “I want the kids to keep the energy fresh and renewed. I will still do all I can to help with athletics here at Zion Chapel as AD, but I felt it was time for some new blood (in football). I want things to continue to grow here.”