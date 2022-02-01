Randy Bryant resigns as Zion Chapel football coach, but remains as AD, teacher

Randy Bryant is stepping down, but not away at Zion Chapel
Bryant, who has guided the Rebel football team the last five seasons, confirmed he has resigned as Zion Chapel football leader, but will stay on as athletic director and business teacher at the small community school of Jack in Coffee County.
“I have been doing this for 20 years, but I have been here for five years, and I have an 8-year-old and a 4-year old, so I will step back and enjoy some time with family,” Bryant said.
“And I mean that. I am not like using code words or anything. I plan to stay here. I do business education now (classes) and I will continue that and I will keep my A.D. position. I will still be involved. I just will not be the football coach.”
Bryant felt it was time for someone new to come in and give the program a spark.
“It is time for some new blood, some new energy,” Bryant said. “I want the kids to keep the energy fresh and renewed. I will still do all I can to help with athletics here at Zion Chapel as AD, but I felt it was time for some new blood (in football). I want things to continue to grow here.”
Bryant, who along with Randy Grant owns the longest consecutive coaching tenure of five straight years at the school, went 15-36 overall, but led the Rebels to their first winning season and first playoff campaign in eight years during a 6-5 year in 2019.
He also led Zion Chapel to a 5-5 season in 2018. The 2018-19 seasons are the first back-to-back seasons of .500 or better football at the school since 2004-05.
The program, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, has fallen to a 1-9 record in each of the last two years.
“We went from 2-8 to 5-5 to 6-5 and making the playoffs and that is definitely the highlight,” Bryant said.
Bryant said he tendered his resignation to school principal Matt Barton and told the football players of his plans on Monday.
“This is a great place to live and a great community,” Bryant said of why he wanted to stay at the school. “My kids go to school here. It is a great place.”
Bryant has an 8-year-old son who is in the second grade at Zion Chapel and a 4-year-old daughter who is in Pre-K at the school.
A Charles Henderson graduate, Bryant has been coaching since 2001 when he began as a football student assistant coach at Troy University. He held that position though 2005 before becoming wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator at his alma mater of Charles Henderson in 2006 then serving as a football graduate assistant at Troy in 2007.
After a season as graduate assistant at Troy, Bryant took a job at Fort Payne High school and served as wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator there from 2008-12.