Recruiting services for athletes such as NSR filled big role during COVID-19 restrictions

Robert Cagle has a tent set just behind the driving range with a clear view to the 18th hole at the Dothan Country Club this week.
As the vice president/national scouting director of the National Scouting Report (NSR), he will be interacting with golfers at the Future Masters to see if they are a right fit for his organization as a connection to college coaches and a potential scholarship.
“Ryan Voois is one of our kids from California,” Cagle said. “Ryan has committed to the University of Illinois. He’s a California kid we met here when he was in the eighth grade.”
When COVID-19 shutdown the normal recruiting practices of coaches last year, recruiting services such as the one Cagle is involved with became an even more important link between players and colleges.
“It forced the coaches to get a little more refined in where they went about finding their athletes,” Cagle said. “They depended on those people they’ve known for years in that process, whether it be coaches, or scouting organizations like us that’s been doing this for 40 years, about the athletes we’ve seen, evaluated and chosen to work with. Now all of the sudden, those kids had a humongous advantage.
“I started working with an athlete on Thursday of last week and yesterday this kid gets an offer from a coach, and he’s a 2022 graduate. The coach has never seen him play, but now all of the sudden because of Zoom (video) conversations, the change in the process, them having to depend on videos, films, scores and people they know – all the sudden COVID changed the whole dynamic of the recruiting piece.”
While coaches are now allowed back on the recruiting trails, some budgets have been cut due to the trickle down of the effects from the coronavirus pandemic and recruiting services continue to be a major connection between the athletes and coaches.
“COVID has caused programs to struggle,” Cagle said. “They literally have to make sure their recruiting takes a different angle because of the lack of in-person recruiting.
“When the open period started coming back up for these coaches, then all of the sudden there’s no money in the coffers to really do travel.
“More of more of our time has been spent in front of cameras with Zoom calls – talking to coaches, stuff like that, and players. If you were scared of a camera before, you were out of luck.”
Cagle said his organization tries to be honest with the athletes about the possibility of earning a scholarship. It’s not always an easy conversation.
“Only about five percent of the athletes that play the game of golf are going to play somewhere in college at any level. That’s the number,” Cagle said. “The biggest difference we’ve seen from COVID is now we realize that information and the way we trade information – that data – becomes even more important in the process.
“It’s no longer necessarily about you being good enough to play somewhere; it’s about coaches being able to find you at the time in which they have availability, the money and you fitting for them. And that’s a hard process to go through sometimes when you can’t see them play, but you’re depending on information.”
With the credibility on the line for the recruiting service, Cagle said NSR does a in-depth evaluation of an athlete to see if they are a good fit to work with.
“There’s going to be a time that we sit down and do a very thorough interview process where we’re going to take that family through almost a personality profile with the athlete,” Cagle said. “Make sure what their personality strengths are, their character traits, academics – which is huge in golf. And we’re going to go through that process just like every single college coach will take them through that process.
“And a scouting report is written as well. That scouting report is where the rubber meets the road, because that’s going to be the piece of it that we have to be very transparent in what we see strengths and weaknesses in that athlete.
“At the end of the day, if we’re not spot on the money with that, then the information we provide becomes invalid.”
Cagle went through the recruiting process himself as a football player in the 1980s, eventually signing with Ole Miss.
“What we do is we’re going to evaluate the athlete, regardless of the sport,” Cagle said. “That kid is going to have to show a body of work from the time from maybe two or three years of a kind of consistency – what they’re doing, how they’re growing, how we’re projecting them out in the process.
“The piece of it for us is not everybody gets a trophy. I know we’re in a period today that we’ve all been taught that if you work hard enough, you’re going to get what you want, right?
“If one of our guys likes them and decides to make them an offer to work with us, they’ve gone through a very selective process. That’s the reason every athlete we do choose to work with gets recruited and moves on. So it’s not for everybody, but there is a selection process for us.”
NSR has been associated with the Future Masters for more than 20 years and Cagle says they prepare annually for the big junior golf tournament.
“We spend a lot of time and energy getting ready for this particular event every year from a scouting and recruiting standpoint because we realize that not only are the best golf athletes from the southern part of the country are going to be here, but you look up and we’ve had kids from Canada, South America, Asia, West Coast and East Coast come here,” Cagle said. “Every year I’m going to find two or three of those kids.
“We serve as the only official recruiting organization for the Future Masters. I think that brings a lot of credibility to our organization and we’re thankful for that. But it also brings a whole lot of credibility to the continued growth of the Future Masters because they know there are going to be people here when you come and play in this tournament that can help you provide and give you the avenue to get to those schools.”
Cagle enjoys his time in Dothan on an annual basis.
“I think it’s the most premier, the most wonderful junior golf event there is in the country,” Cagle said. “I think this serves truly as the one bar that should be set for every tournament that is played for youth. They treat these young people as if they’re on the (PGA) Tour already.”
