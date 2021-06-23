Recruiting services for athletes such as NSR filled big role during COVID-19 restrictions

“The piece of it for us is not everybody gets a trophy. I know we’re in a period today that we’ve all been taught that if you work hard enough, you’re going to get what you want, right?

“If one of our guys likes them and decides to make them an offer to work with us, they’ve gone through a very selective process. That’s the reason every athlete we do choose to work with gets recruited and moves on. So it’s not for everybody, but there is a selection process for us.”

NSR has been associated with the Future Masters for more than 20 years and Cagle says they prepare annually for the big junior golf tournament.

“We spend a lot of time and energy getting ready for this particular event every year from a scouting and recruiting standpoint because we realize that not only are the best golf athletes from the southern part of the country are going to be here, but you look up and we’ve had kids from Canada, South America, Asia, West Coast and East Coast come here,” Cagle said. “Every year I’m going to find two or three of those kids.