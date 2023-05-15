As Houston Academy goes after its third ever state baseball championship this week when it meets Gordo starting Wednesday in a best-of-three Class 3A series in Oxford, Jeff Hale reflects on the school’s first baseball title won 30 years ago this week.

It was during a Sunday doubleheader on May 16, 1993, when Hale’s bunch pulled off a 6-1, 6-2 sweep over Randolph of Huntsville to claim the Class 1A state championship at Northcutt Field.

The headline in the Dothan Eagle that day read: Cinderella Raiders. Those words in bold letters were stationed below a celebration photo taken shortly after the final out was recorded.

For Hale, who coached the HA baseball team 12 years, the ending is still vivid.

“They loaded the bases with one out in the seventh,” Hale remembers. “Jason Williamson had pitched a great game for us and I brought in Brian Reynolds.

“I remember they hit a hard ground ball to third down the line, Daniel Hart stepped on the bag and threw it over to first to end the game.”

The journey getting to that point involved a mindset adjustment after a rocky start to the season.

“We started off 0-5,” Hale said. “I remember having a meeting with them in left field at Northcutt when we lost our fifth game. We just made some thought-process changes, so to speak.

“We really decided to hustle at everything we did. If we were going to pick up a ball, we would do it at full speed. If for whatever reason you need to do something, you do it at full speed.

“The next day we won our first game of the year at Wicksburg and from then on we started playing good baseball for the rest of the year.”

Once Houston Academy reached the playoffs, the Raiders won three straight games – only single-elimination games were played through the first three rounds – before the best-of-three series began in the semifinals with a matchup against Ariton at Eagle Stadium in Ozark.

Houston Academy was considered the underdog against the Purple Cats, going into the series with an 11-10 record. The Raiders dropped the first game, but won the next two for a chance to play Randolph in the championship series the following week.

Houston Academy was the host team in the best-of-three series for all of the marbles that began on a Saturday night at Northcutt Field with a single game. The second game was scheduled for Sunday afternoon to be followed by the if-necessary game.

It is rare for any high school sporting event to be scheduled for a Sunday, but Randolph had several baseball players who also were involved in soccer on Friday night, so the exception was made.

Randolph won the opener, 6-4.

“They had a really good No. 1 pitcher,” Hale said. “I think on the year, he was 10-1. We matched him up against Scott Walker, which was our plan all along … we were going to throw our best in Game 1.

“Scott was our best pitcher and we made them throw their ace the whole game and of course we did the same. I think we were deep enough from a pitching staff with having one good ace and some other real good capable pitchers.”

Hale didn’t see any panic in his team after the Game 1 loss.

“We had been there the week before (against Ariton) and had lost Game 1 and then had to win the next two,” Hale said. “I just told them to believe in themselves. We had been hitting the ball late in the year really, really well … I mean really stinging it.”

It was do-or-die time on Sunday in Game 2 of the series. Junior Casey Williamson, the best hitter on the team and a terrific shortstop, was called on as the starting pitcher for the Raiders.

He didn’t disappoint in tossing a two-hitter, striking out eight, going 5-for-5 at the plate and stealing four bases in the 6-1 win.

Justin Stickler was a freshman on the team and starting second baseman. The performance Casey put on didn’t surprise him.

“Casey and I grew up playing at Doug Tew together,” Stickler said. “We were just one year apart in baseball, even though we were two grades apart. He was always one of the best, if not the best player on the field in Little League, and he carried that through high school and beyond at Troy and professional ball.

“Of that team, he and Scott Walker were the leaders, if I recall. Casey was going to get after it every play. To me, he was the type player that if it was hit to him, he was going to make the play, and if he was in the box, you think he is going to get a hit.”

All along, junior pitcher Jason Williamson, no relation to Casey, was watching from dugout and getting mentally prepared to take to the mound for the third and deciding game.

“I had pitched the third game in the semis, so I was really focused on being competitive, making sure that we as a team were all working together,” Williamson said. “My mindset when I pitched was to go out there and throw strikes and let the defense work. I wasn’t a power pitcher. I just wanted to get ball in play and get those outs.”

Randolph took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Raiders plated a run in the bottom of the inning and then broke the game open with four runs in the third. HA got an insurance run in the fourth, making it 6-2.

Williamson stayed composed throughout as the starting pitcher.

“When I pitched, I didn’t tend to show a lot of emotion while I was doing my thing,” he said. “But in my core … being a competitor … my goal and our goal was to win the game.

“So I tried to stay calm, which I typically did … and just let the game play out. I had confidence in the bats; I had confidence in the teammates. Taking the hill again was not anything knew for me and I really didn’t feel a lot of pressure. I was confident.”

But trouble came after one out in the seventh as Williamson gave up three straight hits to load the bases.

Hale called on Reynolds, who along with Matt McFarland and Walker, were the only seniors on the team.

“I just remember I handed him a mess, he came in and did his thing and got the ground ball to third,” Williamson said. “Brian was a mentor for me. He just had a really calm approach when he took the mound.”

Stickler says what he remembers the most about the day was joining his teammates for a celebration on the mound after the last out.

“Daniel made the play and then it was dogpile time,” Stickler said. “It’s crazy, but that’s what sticks out the most … that celebration.

“You have accomplished something together and you pile on and you’re just loving it during that moment. Even 30 years later, it’s a good feeling to have been able to do that.”

Stickler credits the older players, along with Hale, for setting a good example for the younger ones to follow.

“I think we were pretty loose, and part of that was probably Coach Hale … he kept it pretty loose, even though he could get intense for sure,” Stickler said. “Scott Walker and Matt McFarland were extremely laid back, so it set the tone especially with the younger players that I don’t know that we felt necessarily that uptight even with half the starters being freshmen.

“It never felt like there was a lot of pressure on us. I’m sure in the playoffs it felt that way, but maybe not. Maybe that’s why we were able to accomplish what we did.”

Both Stickler and Jason Williamson have a better understanding now of how difficult it is to win a state championship.

“We thought we were going to win it every year after that,” Stickler said. “You felt like you were going to get a chance to be there again and it is difficult.”

“I don’t think any of us did in that time and in the moment appreciate the magnitude of that,” Williamson said. “Then you couple with that was the first baseball championship in school history.”

Hale and Williamson were in attendance during Houston Academy’s quarterfinal playoff wins over Prattville Christian Academy at Northcutt Field several weeks ago.

As Hale looked out onto the field and watched the enthusiasm of the fans, it made him proud that today’s success in a way began with the 1993 team. The Raiders also won the state crown in 2014.

“This (1993) team was the one fortunate enough to win a state championship, but they’re still doing that today,” Hale said of HA turning out successful programs, now under coach Tony Kirkland. “It’s the culture … the winning culture.”

While Hale lives in Dothan and attends HA games from time to time, it was the first time Williamson, who now lives in Calera, had watched the Raiders play baseball in 20-plus years.

It made him reminisce back on that 1993 team.

“When I have a chance to really process what we were able to accomplish, the one thing that comes to my mind if you dissect that roster is we had a lot personality; we had a lot of characters on that team,” Williamson said. “We had three seniors on that team that all gave great leadership and guidance on and off the field.

“But what it ultimately came down for me was our coach. Jeff Hale, in my humble opinion, is one of the best that has ever done it. He brought with him an attitude and an approach that we were always in those games.

“Regardless if we were up or down, we were going to continue to compete and play to win. The older that I get, the more I appreciate what he was able to do on those fields.

“I told him in person the other day, ‘If there was ever a story to be written about the 1993 team, that story does not get written without our leader, which again was him.’”

Members of the 1993 team: Scott Underwood, Robert McKinnon, Brian Reynolds, Scott Walker, Matt McFarland, Jason Williamson, Justin Stickler, Casey Williamson, Tim Ellis, Pedro Pedroso, Doug Smith, Daniel Hart, Pepper Clark, head coach Jeff Hale, assistant coach Ray Sanderson, scorekeeper Bob Ellis.