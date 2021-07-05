Reggie Chapple named new Northside Methodist Academy basketball coach

Year two in the Alabama High School Athletic Association will feature a new boys basketball coach for Northside Methodist Academy.

The school has hired Reggie Chapple, a veteran coach with college, AAU and high school experience. Chapple coached in North Carolina the last few years with an AAU program, a high school home-school team and a middle school team.

Chapple, who has 15 years of coaching experience, replaces Lonnie Cochran, who coached the Knights in their inaugural season in the AHSAA last winter, but left the program to concentrate on a new job with Troy University.

“I am very excited,” Chapple said. “I love the game and to have the opportunity to grow the program at Northside (Methodist) and also shape young men is a discipleship opportunity. So it is great opportunity to be part of a solid program.”

In addition to his basketball role, he will teach Bible at the private Christian school in north Dothan.

Chapple said he has two main goals for his new role at NMA.

“My No. 1 goal in basketball to use the game to teach life lessons,” Chapple said. “To me that is the most important thing. There can be so much learn from sports that can be applied into life. So that is my No. 1 thing.