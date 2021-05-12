Regional softball roundup: Four Wiregrass teams fall to losers bracket; Carroll is eliminated

Claire Watson and Anna Grace Massey pitched a combined one-hitter with seven strikeouts over three innings. Watson pitched one perfect inning with two strikeouts and Massey worked two innings, allowing the one hit, while striking out five.

Satsuma 6, Rehobeth 0: Rehobeth managed only three hits over seven innings in the loss.

The hits were a single each from Regan Valenzuela, Maddie Williams and Cross.

Charles Henderson 9, Carroll 1: Charles Henderson’s Stella Gilbreath allowed only three hits and one run over seven innings with three strikeouts and added three hits and a RBI on offense to lead CHHS.

McKenzie Cain also had three hits and Madison Stewart had a homer with two RBI. Ashlyn Shaver added a double and two RBI and Heather Maxwell and Molly Garrett both had a hit and RBI.

Mykala Worley had a hit and RBI for Carroll.

Faith Academy 11, Charles Henderson 0: The Trojans had only three hits in the loss off Faith pitcher Rycca Hinton, who struck out 10 over six innings.

McKenzie Cain, Stella Gilbreath and Madison Allen had a single each.

Class 1A