Regional softball roundup: Four Wiregrass teams fall to losers bracket; Carroll is eliminated

Rehobeth won its opener in the Class 5A South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores Wednesday, but lost its second game to drop to a losers’ bracket game Thursday morning.
Rehobeth rolled to a 15-0 win over LeFlore before losing to Satsuma 6-0.
The Rebels play Wiregrass foe Charles Henderson in an elimination game Thursday at 9 a.m. The winner has to win two more games after that to qualify for next week’s state tournament.
Charles Henderson lost to Faith Academy 11-0 and eliminated Carroll 9-1 after the Eagles fell in their opener to Elberta 1-0. Carroll finished the season 19-21.
Eufaula, in Class 6A, split its first two games and plays an elimination game Thursday at 10:30 a.m. against Saraland, while Kinston also split in Class 1A and plays an elimination game early Thursday against Millry. Both Eufaula and Kinston have to win three games Thursday to earn a spot to next week’s state tournament.
Class 5A
Rehobeth 15, LeFlore 0: The Rebels had only five hits, but cashed in on 14 walks, a hit batter and four wild pitches by LeFlore pitching plus two Rattler errors.
Jaci Parker was 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs batted in. Maci Cross had three RBI and both Honor Slayback and Laura Kate Meadows had a hit and RBI.
Claire Watson and Anna Grace Massey pitched a combined one-hitter with seven strikeouts over three innings. Watson pitched one perfect inning with two strikeouts and Massey worked two innings, allowing the one hit, while striking out five.
Satsuma 6, Rehobeth 0: Rehobeth managed only three hits over seven innings in the loss.
The hits were a single each from Regan Valenzuela, Maddie Williams and Cross.
Charles Henderson 9, Carroll 1: Charles Henderson’s Stella Gilbreath allowed only three hits and one run over seven innings with three strikeouts and added three hits and a RBI on offense to lead CHHS.
McKenzie Cain also had three hits and Madison Stewart had a homer with two RBI. Ashlyn Shaver added a double and two RBI and Heather Maxwell and Molly Garrett both had a hit and RBI.
Mykala Worley had a hit and RBI for Carroll.
Faith Academy 11, Charles Henderson 0: The Trojans had only three hits in the loss off Faith pitcher Rycca Hinton, who struck out 10 over six innings.
McKenzie Cain, Stella Gilbreath and Madison Allen had a single each.
Class 1A
Kinston 3, Sweet Water 1: Kinston scored all three runs in the first inning and Sydney Smith did the rest, allowing just one run on five hits with three strikeouts in seven innings.
In the first, Sara Beth Long doubled and scored on an error and Katie Cardwell and Faith Peters added back-to-back RBI doubles.
Peters finished with two of Kinston’s five hits.
Brantley 12, Kinston 5: Brantley raced to a 8-0 by the fourth inning, mostly behind a six-run second inning, and cruised to the win.
For Kinston, Faith Peters had two hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs. Cadence Elmore added a hit and a RBI.
Kayden Dunn had three hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in four runs, while Kaylee Navaree added a two-run homer and Campbell Hawthorne had two hits for Brantley. Navaree struck out nine to earn the pitching win.
Class 6A
Eufaula 17, Park Crossing 1: The Tigers had only four hits but capitalized on 11 walks, seven hit by pitches and a wild pitch by Park Crossing to score 17 runs.
Carley Clark, Makayla Ingram and Emily Trammell all had a hit with two RBI to lead Eufaula.
Sydney Wiggins allowed only three hits and a run with five strikeouts in three innings.
Gulf Shores 5, Eufaula 3: The Tigers seized a 2-0 lead after three innings, but the Dolphins scored four in the fourth and one in the fifth to take control.