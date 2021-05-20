Rehobeth baseball player Joe Watkins battles back from scary injury to sign scholarship

REHOBETH – When the bizarre accident occurred, Joe Watkins was more concerned about his playing future than the blood streaming down his arm and leg.
“When it happened I was asking coach (head coach John) Griffin and coach (assistant Will) Mathison if I would be able to play again, and they were just very reassuring that I would be back on the field in time for the season,” Watkins said.
Sure enough, the Rehobeth senior was back in his starting shortstop role almost sixth months later as the Rebels opened the season at Providence Christian in mid-February.
To put icing on the cake, Watkins hit a home run during a 6-5 Rehobeth victory.
“It was my second to last bat,” Watkins said. “I think it was the first pitch and he threw me a low and inside fastball. I just dug it out and drove it over the fence.”
It had been quite a journey from being severely cut by shattered glass of a mirror to being back on the baseball field for the beginning of what would be a tremendous season for Watkins.
It culminated with Watkins signing a scholarship on Thursday to continue his academic and baseball career at Lawson State in Birmingham.
Griffin, Rehobeth’s head coach, recalled the scary incident that occurred in late August as some of the players were helping to clean out the weight room.
“We were rearranging and cleaning some stuff out, and him and another guy took out a glass mirror and it shattered,” Griffin said. “A piece hit him on his right forearm and a piece hit him on his right calf. So we put the tourniquet on it and waited about 10 minutes before the rescue people came. He severed seven tendons.”
The road back to playing baseball would be slow and tedious.
“It was a lot of physical therapy, waking up at 3 a.m. to go three days a week,” Watkins said. “It was about three or four months before I was actually able to make myself pick up a ball.
“The bat was the easiest part of it. After I knew I could throw a ball, I picked up a bat and started swinging and that just came back very naturally.’
Watkins would help the Rebels to a 23-5 record this past season. He hit for a .494 average with a .604 on base percentage, which included 25 singles, 10 doubles, six triples and two home runs. He also led the team in runs scored with 41 and had 18 stolen bases.
It marked his third year as a starter at shortstop.
“Joe has progressed defensively,” Griffin said. “He was starter in the 10th grade and then we had the shortened season last year, but each year he’s gotten better with his hands. His arm is definitely the next level. He was our leadoff batter this year and he got things going for us.”
Griffin believes the off-the-field accident made Watkins even hungrier to succeed and earn a college scholarship.
“When you have a lifelong ambition of wanting to play at the next level, you do what it takes and it’s hard work,” Griffin said. “I think it increased his work ethic, because he had something he wanted.”
Watkins credits his physician, physical therapist, coaches, teammates, family members and friends for helping him get to this point.
“Everybody in my life was there for me when I needed them,” Watkins said.
He’s now excited about the next chapter ahead at Lawson State.
“I like the Birmingham area and I know they have a good program,” Watkins said. “I went up there and visited and met the coaches. I loved how they just had that outlook on the game of life. They’re going to help turn you into the person you want to be.”
Griffin knows he will be losing quite a leader in Watkins, who has been part of the Rehobeth baseball program for the past six years.
“This is kind of a mixed emotion for me, because I’m glad to see him going to where he’s going, but I’m going to miss him because of his character,” Griffin said.
