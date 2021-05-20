Rehobeth baseball player Joe Watkins battles back from scary injury to sign scholarship

“We were rearranging and cleaning some stuff out, and him and another guy took out a glass mirror and it shattered,” Griffin said. “A piece hit him on his right forearm and a piece hit him on his right calf. So we put the tourniquet on it and waited about 10 minutes before the rescue people came. He severed seven tendons.”

The road back to playing baseball would be slow and tedious.

“It was a lot of physical therapy, waking up at 3 a.m. to go three days a week,” Watkins said. “It was about three or four months before I was actually able to make myself pick up a ball.

“The bat was the easiest part of it. After I knew I could throw a ball, I picked up a bat and started swinging and that just came back very naturally.’

Watkins would help the Rebels to a 23-5 record this past season. He hit for a .494 average with a .604 on base percentage, which included 25 singles, 10 doubles, six triples and two home runs. He also led the team in runs scored with 41 and had 18 stolen bases.

It marked his third year as a starter at shortstop.