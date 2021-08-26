Rehobeth defeats NMA in prep volleyball action

Rehobeth improved to 3-1 on the season, taking a 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18 win over Rehobeth in high school volleyball action Thursday afternoon.
The Rebels were led by three double-digit performances in kills as Jaci Parker and McKenna Linder both had 11 and Jenna Hixson had 10. Linder also earned 14 digs, Parker three blocks and three digs and Hixson three digs.
Other contributors to the win were Peyton Hartigan, who had six aces, two kills, 28 assists and six digs, and Helen Williamson, who had three aces, three kills and 19 digs, along with Emma Arnold with four kills, three blocks and three digs and Addison Benton with 10 digs and Adrianna Delgado with four digs.
Geneva takes down New Brockton: Geneva defeated New Brockton 25-10, 27-25, 25-14.
Cheyenne Hammock had four aces, six assists, two kills and two digs and Emma Griffin had eight aces, seven kills and eight digs. RayAnna Ausley had five kills, seven assists and six digs. Riley Beckerich had six digs, Ella Dale four digs and Aubree Lamb two aces and two digs. Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had three kills.
Wicksburg beats Geneva County: Behind 23 aces, Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 25-6, 25-9, 25-11.
Sue Ellen King delivered eight aces and Ashton White and Saylah King both had six aces. Bella Hicks added three aces. White also earned six kills and five assists and Sue Ellen King added four kills. Hicks had two kills and three assists to go with the aces total. Saylah King also had two digs.
Ashford defeates Dale County: Ashford earned a Class 4A, Area 2 win over Dale County, 25-10, 25-21, 25-20.
Emma Helms earned eight kills, 20 assists and three digs and Maddie Decker had five kills, seven digs and three assists. Amiyah Lewis had eight kills and 17 digs, Ezra Rice had six kills, five digs and two aces and Molly Carson Ingram three kills and 11 digs. Olivia Vaughn added six digs.
Slocomb sweeps Abbeville: Slocomb defeated Abbeville 25-9, 25-17, 25-15.
The RedTops had 21 aces in the win, led by seven from Ella Mims, four from Faith Brookshire and three each form Shelba Hagler and Arianna Knox. Lainee Thomas and Chesnee Aplin had two each.
Thomas also had 18 assists, while Aplin had five kills, Knox four kills and both Brookshire and Hagler had three kills each. Brookshire also had two digs.
Slocomb won the junior varsity game 25-7, 25-7.
Headland defeats Eufaula: Headland defeated Eufaula 25-18, 25-16, 25-19.
For Headland, Vanessa Fuqua had 11 kills and three blocks and Addison Zdunowski eight kills. Emma Dixon and Carlee Bush served on 14 and eight points, respectively.
For Eufaula, Kyla Richardson and Jordan Ward both had six kills with Ward also earning six blocks and Richardson three digs. Fantasia Jackson delivered 12 assists.
Cottonwood wins marathon: Cottonwood edged Houston County in five games, 19-25, 28-26, 26-28, 25-22, 15-12, to take the Class 2A, Area 2 contest.
Laney Strange had eight aces and 19 assists and twin sister Lydia had 10 kills to for Cottonwood. Saniya Keys earned 16 kills, while Mischa Ward delivered five aces and four kills and Bailey Lackey four aces.
Pike Lib beats Abbeville Christian: Pike Liberal Arts defeated Abbeville Christian 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 as Mikalah Griffin had 11 kills, an ace and a block and Ally Rushing had five aces and one kill.
Kinston sweeps Zion Chapel: Kinston improved to 8-0 with a 25-11, 25-2, 25-10 win over Zion Chapel.
Faith Peters had seven blocks and 16 kills, Blair Wyrosdick had seven assists and Sydney Smith had 17 aces.
On Tuesday, Kinston beat Opp 25-15, 25-12, 25-8 as Peters had 13 kills, Wyrosdick 17 assists and Smith 15 aces.
Several matches cancelled: The Ariton-Charles Henderson and Houston Academy-Daleville and Florala-Samson matches were all cancelled Thursday.
The Florala-Samson will be made up on Sept. 13.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise defeats Providence: Enterprise defeated Providence Christian 23-25, 25-14, 15-10.
For PCS, Olivia Littlefield had three kills, four assists and six digs, Natalie Cole had three aces, seven digs and one block assist and Ella Brown had two kills and 11 digs. Rylie Spence had two aces and a block assist. Mary Beth Arnold had six digs, one kill, one ace and one solo block. Elizabeth Beth Ingram had eight digs, Maddison Threatt five digs and Maddie-Claire McNeill and Caroline Wells had three digs each.
Rehobeth edges Northside Methodist: Rehobeth edged Northside Methodist 30-28, 25-21.
For Rehobeth, Kerigan Freeman had 12 kills, four assists and three digs, Kryslyn Lane five kills and three digs and Emmerson Trotter two aces, 22 assists and 16 digs. Also for the Rebels, Jaslyn Andrews had three aces and three digs, Addison Godwin two aces and four digs, Annalee Walker three aces and seven digs.
Emma Davis had four kills, Ansley Whitehead three kills and Myrical White had two kills. Libby-Lu McCarthy had two kills and seven digs. Caroline Paulk earned three blocks.
Eufaula sweeps Headland: Eufaula beat Headland 25-23, 25-14, 25-15 as Arrianna Turner had eight kills and three blocks and Maddie Dowling had 13 assists.
Wicksburg edges Geneva County: Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 26-24, 21-25, 15-4 in JV action.
Ellie Cox had eight aces and three assists and Bella Sellers three aces and four kills to lead Wicksburg. Emily Fells and Marley Phillips both had two aces and Fells also had two kills.
Cottonwood downs Houston County: Cottonwood defeated Houston County 25-20, 25-22 as Chloe Lee had 11 aces and Ariya Tillman had four kills.
Kinston rolls: Kinston beat Zion Chapel 25-17, 25-7 as Baylee Smith had 16 assists, McKinley Gibson 15 aces and Cameran Whigham two kills.
On Tuesday, Kinston fell to Opp 22-25, 25-15, 15-11. Madison Lolley had two kills and Whigham had 23 assists and 13 aces.
Junior High
Wicksburg sweeps Geneva County: Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 25-8, 25-16.
The winning Panthers earned 24 aces with Jaylin Sanders delivering 10. Brayslee Yeakle had seven aces, Emmie Heath four and Chloe Joyner three.