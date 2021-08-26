Rehobeth defeats NMA in prep volleyball action

Rehobeth improved to 3-1 on the season, taking a 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18 win over Rehobeth in high school volleyball action Thursday afternoon.

The Rebels were led by three double-digit performances in kills as Jaci Parker and McKenna Linder both had 11 and Jenna Hixson had 10. Linder also earned 14 digs, Parker three blocks and three digs and Hixson three digs.

Other contributors to the win were Peyton Hartigan, who had six aces, two kills, 28 assists and six digs, and Helen Williamson, who had three aces, three kills and 19 digs, along with Emma Arnold with four kills, three blocks and three digs and Addison Benton with 10 digs and Adrianna Delgado with four digs.

Geneva takes down New Brockton: Geneva defeated New Brockton 25-10, 27-25, 25-14.

Cheyenne Hammock had four aces, six assists, two kills and two digs and Emma Griffin had eight aces, seven kills and eight digs. RayAnna Ausley had five kills, seven assists and six digs. Riley Beckerich had six digs, Ella Dale four digs and Aubree Lamb two aces and two digs. Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had three kills.

Wicksburg beats Geneva County: Behind 23 aces, Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 25-6, 25-9, 25-11.