Rehobeth downs Headland to move win away from winning Class 5A, Area 3

Of the 19 players listed on Rehobeth’s line-up sheet for Friday’s game, nine were juniors and seven were seniors. All nine starters were juniors or seniors.

Hannah, a junior left-hander, was solid enough on the mound on Friday. He allowed only four hits and struck out 10, but also walked six. He worked around most of the danger except for one blip in the second inning.

“The freebies are the ones that kill you and we dodged some bullets by letting those walks amount,” Griffin said as the Rams left nine runners on base in the game.

After struggling in the second inning, Hannah got into a groove in the third through six innings, allowing only three base runners in the four frames. He retired eight in a row before running into seventh-inning trouble behind two walks and a single that loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate.

However, reliever Lane Cook entered and induced a fly ball out to second baseman Luke Strickland in short right field to end the threat and the game. Cook earned a save in preserving the win for Hannah.

Rehobeth scored three in the fourth to break a 1-1 all tie and added an insurance run in the sixth to build the 5-1 advantage. The Rebel offense finished with nine hits, led by two each from Cook and Drew Fritsche.