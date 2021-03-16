 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rehobeth edges Opp by a storke to win five-team golf meet
0 comments

Rehobeth edges Opp by a storke to win five-team golf meet

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
golf logo

Troy signee Brantley Scott fired a 73 to win medalist honors and helped Rehobeth won a five-team meet by one stroke over Opp at Highland Oaks Tuesday afternoon.

The Rebels finished with a 354 total to Opp’s 3255. Dothan was third with a 375, followed by Providence Christian with a 377 and Northside Methodist with a 394.

Following Scott for Rehobeth was Evan Yeagar with an 83 and Parker Turner with an 85. Matthew McNeil had a 113 for the other counting score.

Opp was led by Lane Rogers with a 77 and Drew Chance with an 85. Connor Machen had a 91 and Clay Kyser a 101 to count for the Opp total.

Dothan’s third-place finish was sparked by Alex Broadaway’s 86. Jack Childree and Gabriel Medina followed with a 96 each.

Providence Christian was led by Bo Thornell with an 85. Tate Thornell followed with a 90 and Jonathan Wells had a 93. Northside Methodist was led by Davis Moore with an 88 and Luke Moore with a 91.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert