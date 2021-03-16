Rehobeth edges Opp by a storke to win five-team golf meet

Troy signee Brantley Scott fired a 73 to win medalist honors and helped Rehobeth won a five-team meet by one stroke over Opp at Highland Oaks Tuesday afternoon.

The Rebels finished with a 354 total to Opp’s 3255. Dothan was third with a 375, followed by Providence Christian with a 377 and Northside Methodist with a 394.

Following Scott for Rehobeth was Evan Yeagar with an 83 and Parker Turner with an 85. Matthew McNeil had a 113 for the other counting score.

Opp was led by Lane Rogers with a 77 and Drew Chance with an 85. Connor Machen had a 91 and Clay Kyser a 101 to count for the Opp total.

Dothan’s third-place finish was sparked by Alex Broadaway’s 86. Jack Childree and Gabriel Medina followed with a 96 each.

Providence Christian was led by Bo Thornell with an 85. Tate Thornell followed with a 90 and Jonathan Wells had a 93. Northside Methodist was led by Davis Moore with an 88 and Luke Moore with a 91.