Rehobeth golf team competes for first time at state championships

Sophomore Ayden Braddy and freshman Kade Harrison are the other Rebel golfers competing at the state meet.

Based off section and sub-state scores, UMS-Wright and Guntersville are the favorites. Despite being an underdog, Rehobeth golfers feel they are capable of making a charge to the crown.

“Everybody needs to shoot their best,” Turner said. “We need everybody practicing to avoid what they can’t do and work on the kinks in their game.”

Sunday and Yeager were even more specific in what has to happen.

“We have to play good on our end,” Sunday said. “If everybody can shave about four strokes off their scores then we have a real good chance.”

“It takes four to have a team, so it is going to take all of us to do our part and shoot low,” Yeager said. “I need to shoot mid-80s, Parker needs to shoot high 70s, low 80s and Brantley needs to do Brantley things. We need another guy in the low 90s. If we all do that, we would have a good chance.”

The Rebels had a chance to practice at Magnolia Grove on Saturday to get a feel for the course. Scott has previous experience there, playing in a sub-state round on the course two years ago.

