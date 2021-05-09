Rehobeth golf team competes for first time at state championships

It’s already been a record-setting year for Rehobeth’s golf team.
The Rebels hope to add another historical feat to their accomplishments in the next two days.
Rehobeth shoots for the AHSAA Class 5A state golf title Monday and Tuesday at Mobile’s Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove Golf Course.
The Rebels are one of four teams vying for the 5A state title. UMS-Wright, Guntersville and Boaz are the others.
Three other Wiregrass teams plus an individual are also competing for a state title in Mobile at the two-day, 36-hole event. The Enterprise boys bid for the Class 7A crown, the Houston Academy boys shoot for the 3A title and the Elba boys try for Class 1A-2A’s top spot. Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson competes as an individual in Class 1A-3A girls.
For the Rehobeth boys, the state tournament experience is a first in the sport of golf at the school.
“It is a great honor for our school,” senior Evan Yeager said of becoming the first golf team to reach state and finish in the top four. “We are making history and it is very exciting for us.”
The Rebels have been led by senior Brantley Scott, a Troy signee who has won every tournament this year and is one of the favorites to win medalist honors at the state meet. Scott qualified as an individual for state as a ninth grader and is making his second state appearance, but this one is more special to him because he will have teammates there.
“It means a lot, especially it being my senior year,” Scott said. “I am glad I made it to state, but I am really glad we made it as a team. To have the team with me there this year means a lot.”
Rehobeth advanced to the state meet by finishing runner-up at both the section and sub-state meets to UMS-Wright. The Rebels shot a four-member team score of 350 at section and sliced that down to 336 at sub-state. Scott led the way as the top individual finisher in both, earning a 70 at section and a 3-under-par 67 at sub-state.
While Scott is the undisputed leader on the scorecard, he is not the only quality golfer for Rehobeth, said head coach Brandon Sunday.
“Of course, Brantley being as good as he is helps a lot, but the other two seniors have been playing with him for a while,” Sunday said, referring to Yeager and Parker Turner. “Last year, when COVID stopped the season, all three of them took advantage of their (golf club) memberships and played all through the season and summer and they really improved a lot which also helped.
“With Parker and Evan consistently being in the 80s, it helps the team score a lot.”
Turner, who came out for the golf team last year at the urging of his friend Scott, has had a best score of 75 on the season, while Yeager’s best is 82.
Sophomore Ayden Braddy and freshman Kade Harrison are the other Rebel golfers competing at the state meet.
Based off section and sub-state scores, UMS-Wright and Guntersville are the favorites. Despite being an underdog, Rehobeth golfers feel they are capable of making a charge to the crown.
“Everybody needs to shoot their best,” Turner said. “We need everybody practicing to avoid what they can’t do and work on the kinks in their game.”
Sunday and Yeager were even more specific in what has to happen.
“We have to play good on our end,” Sunday said. “If everybody can shave about four strokes off their scores then we have a real good chance.”
“It takes four to have a team, so it is going to take all of us to do our part and shoot low,” Yeager said. “I need to shoot mid-80s, Parker needs to shoot high 70s, low 80s and Brantley needs to do Brantley things. We need another guy in the low 90s. If we all do that, we would have a good chance.”
The Rebels had a chance to practice at Magnolia Grove on Saturday to get a feel for the course. Scott has previous experience there, playing in a sub-state round on the course two years ago.
“I am going to try and help them out wherever I can, try to tell what to do, where to hit and where to stay away from,” Scott said. “That’s the goal for me.”
Sunday hopes this year’s success is just the beginning of a budding program at the school.
“I really hope it is a stepping stone to keep it going,” Sunday said. “I hope it gets more kids interested.”
Raiders bid for another title
Houston Academy enters state, seeking to three-peat as a champion. The Raiders won the 3A crown in both 2018 and 2019. Last year’s championships were not held because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
HA competes for this year’s title against Bayside Academy, Westbrook Christian and Lauderdale County.
The Raiders, who won both section and sub-state meets, have had several golfers take turns leading the team as Matthew Streitman, Mason Crowder and Jake McDonald all have had the best score at a meet. Mac Edge and Luke Thornton have been close to the group all year.
Streitman and McDonald finished fourth and fifth individually in the 2019 tourney.
Enterprise competes in 7A
Enterprise qualified for the Class 7A event after finishing runner-up to Auburn at sub-state.
The Wildcats compete against Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Auburn in what shapes as a competitive battle. The four teams shot between 304 to 310 in their sub-state round - Auburn and Enterprise at Mobile’s Rock Creek Golf Course and Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia at Huntsville’s Hampton Cove River Course. The four were also between 288 to 304 at section competitions.
Enterprise bids for its first state title since 1996.
Wildcats golfers competing are Gibson Charlton, Brady Wood, Jon Ed Steed, Jackson Bailey and Nick Cook.
Elba goes for 1A-2A
Elba is at a state golf tournament for the first time since finishing in a second-place tie in 2005.
The Tigers qualified after finishing runner-up to the Brantley Bulldogs by just five strokes in sub-state. A week earlier, Elba beat Brantley at the section meet.
The two teams compete for the 1A-2A title along with north qualifying teams North Sand Mountain and Red Bay.
Elba golfers are John Martin Wilson, Collin Sauls, Peyton McCart, Carson Wise and Paxton Wise.
Providence’s Thompson bids for repeat
Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson tries to repeat as the girls Class 1A-3A individual champion.
Two years ago, Thompson won the individual crown with a 2-over-par 146, beating out teammate and current Samford golfer Allison Howard by eight strokes for the top spot.
Thompson, who signed to play collegiate golf at Lipscomb University, is competing as an individual as Providence did not qualify as a team.