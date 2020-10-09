Rehobeth golfer Brantley Scott has round to remember with 8 straight birdies

Scott has played well throughout the fall, even during a recent practice round following the Thomasville tournament.

“I actually shot 64 out at the Dothan Country Club to tie it (personal best score), but that was only 6-under, not 8,” Scott said.

He credits good green play to his strong play of late.

“Just making putts,” Scott said. “That’s everything in the game of golf. I’m just seeing the lines well, taking my time and looking at them good. That’s what has led me to my success lately.”

Scott, a senior at Rehobeth High, committed to Troy in mid-September and can sign on the dotted line as early as November.

“I had been talking to coach (Bart Barnes) for a while and he told me he liked me and we could talk scholarship,” Scott said. “He gave me a deal I couldn’t really turn down. It was the best fit for me and only an hour from home – I’m kind of a home body. It just kind of worked out good for me and I’m excited for the next four years.”

Having his swing coach, former Dothan and Troy standout Tolver Dozier, living in Troy was also a factor in Scott’s decision. Dozier runs a golf academy with locations in Troy and Dothan.