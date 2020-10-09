Rehobeth golfer Brantley Scott has round to remember with 8 straight birdies

Rehobeth golfer and recent Troy University commit Brantley Scott got on an unbelievable roll to finish out the Harris English Invitational in Thomasville, Ga., on the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour two Sundays ago.
Scott birdied his final eight holes for a personal-best round of 8-under-par 64 to finish one stroke behind winner Jack Boltja at the Glen Arven Country Club.
“I had a heck of a back nine,” Scott said.
Scott had 10 birdies during the round, which was the final of a two-day tournament. He shot an even-par 72 in the first round, which included an eagle and two birdies.
“I hit a bad drive on 10 and hit a good 8-iron onto the green and just missed about a 15-footer,” Scott said of the hole before the streak of birdies. “The next hole I hit the green – it was a par 5 – and birdied that hole when I made about an 8-footer.
“Then I just kept sticking it really tight and the putter got really hot and the hole looked really big and I started draining a bunch of putts.”
It was the most birdies in a row for Scott in competition.
“I’ve had four birdies (in a row) and an eagle, but other than that, it’s definitely the most I’ve ever had,” Scott said.
Two weeks earlier, he won an SJGT event at Magnolia Grove on the Robert Trent Jones Trail in Mobile with rounds of 70 and 66.
Scott has played well throughout the fall, even during a recent practice round following the Thomasville tournament.
“I actually shot 64 out at the Dothan Country Club to tie it (personal best score), but that was only 6-under, not 8,” Scott said.
He credits good green play to his strong play of late.
“Just making putts,” Scott said. “That’s everything in the game of golf. I’m just seeing the lines well, taking my time and looking at them good. That’s what has led me to my success lately.”
Scott, a senior at Rehobeth High, committed to Troy in mid-September and can sign on the dotted line as early as November.
“I had been talking to coach (Bart Barnes) for a while and he told me he liked me and we could talk scholarship,” Scott said. “He gave me a deal I couldn’t really turn down. It was the best fit for me and only an hour from home – I’m kind of a home body. It just kind of worked out good for me and I’m excited for the next four years.”
Having his swing coach, former Dothan and Troy standout Tolver Dozier, living in Troy was also a factor in Scott’s decision. Dozier runs a golf academy with locations in Troy and Dothan.
“He took me from probably a 2 to 6 handicap when I teed it up – maybe shooting under par once every 10 rounds – to I mean now I’m shooting under par almost every single round,” Scott said.
“He’s took me from real high (swing), terrible positions to the position where I need to be for the easiest hitting the ball. He’s completely changed me and got me where I am today. I’m super grateful for that.
“Having him five minutes from me (at Troy), whenever I have a situation I can go see him real quick, that’s a huge thing. He played there, but we really haven’t talked too much about all of that.”
Scott said he plans to play probably three more tournaments this fall before going into his spring schedule, including the Elite Invitational in Hilton Head, S.C.
“I’m going to practice and grind hard on the course getting ready for that,” Scott said. “Then starting next year we’re going to start new and find some big events to play in and hopefully pick up a few big wins and keeping playing solid golf.”
