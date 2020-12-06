Rehobeth’s Hannah wins state title at AHSAA swimming championships

Rehobeth junior Zachary Hannah won the Class 1A-5A state title in the 50-yard freestyle and also earned fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke this weekend at the AHSAA State High School Swimming and Diving Championships in Huntsville.
Hannah had a winning time in the 50 freestyle of 21.77 seconds, winning by nearly a second over runner-up Adam Holbrook of Boaz (22.55) and third place Nolan Atkinson of T.R. Miller (22.71).
The time was just slightly off the 1A-5A state meet record of 21.09 by Jackson’s Dexter Browning set in 2018.
Hannah also finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke, finishing the race in 1 minute and 4.17 seconds. The winning time was a state record 56.90 by St. Paul Catholic’s Chris Barraza. Faith Academy’s Aden Kraft (1:01.12) and LAMP’s Alex Park (1:02.80) were second and third.
Behind the two finishes, Hannah earned Rehobeth 35 team points, good for an 11th place team finish in Class 1A-5A.
The state meet also featured swimmers from Houston Academy, Dothan and Enterprise.
Houston Academy’s Andrew Muench finished in seventh place in the Class 1A-5A men’s 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:11:31 time.
Muench’s effort resulted in 12 points for Houston Academy, good for 13th place in Class 1A-5A.
Also for HA, Madison Patel finished in fifth place in the women’s 50 freestyle race in 27.17 seconds. The effort resulted in 14 points for Houston Academy girls, good for 17th place.
Dothan girls swimmer Kai Zhang finished in 14th place in the Class 6A-7A women’s 100-yard breaststroke, earning a 1:13.34 time. The effort gave Dothan girls three points and a 29th place tie overall with Mountain Brook.
Also for the Dothan boys, Cody Wagoner finished 18th in the 100 freestyle in 50.32 seconds.
Enterprise had three athletes competing – Huk Blunt and Zack Gayford on the boys side and Adriana Halbert for the girls team.
Blunt finished in 19th place in both the Class 6A-7A 50-yard freestyle in 22.99 seconds and in the 100-yard freestyle in 50.37, while Gayford took 31st in the 50 freestyle in 23.91 seconds. Halbert finished 23rd in the women’s 50 freestyle with a 26.09 time.
