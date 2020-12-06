Rehobeth’s Hannah wins state title at AHSAA swimming championships

Rehobeth junior Zachary Hannah won the Class 1A-5A state title in the 50-yard freestyle and also earned fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke this weekend at the AHSAA State High School Swimming and Diving Championships in Huntsville.

Hannah had a winning time in the 50 freestyle of 21.77 seconds, winning by nearly a second over runner-up Adam Holbrook of Boaz (22.55) and third place Nolan Atkinson of T.R. Miller (22.71).

The time was just slightly off the 1A-5A state meet record of 21.09 by Jackson’s Dexter Browning set in 2018.

Hannah also finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke, finishing the race in 1 minute and 4.17 seconds. The winning time was a state record 56.90 by St. Paul Catholic’s Chris Barraza. Faith Academy’s Aden Kraft (1:01.12) and LAMP’s Alex Park (1:02.80) were second and third.

Behind the two finishes, Hannah earned Rehobeth 35 team points, good for an 11th place team finish in Class 1A-5A.

The state meet also featured swimmers from Houston Academy, Dothan and Enterprise.

Houston Academy’s Andrew Muench finished in seventh place in the Class 1A-5A men’s 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:11:31 time.