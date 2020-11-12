Rehobeth softball catcher Maci Cross signs with Alderson Broaddus of West Va.

“He was the first school to contact me and gave me offer before we even met in person,” Cross said. “When we met in person, the connection was obvious, a lot stronger than it was on the phone.”

That connection to Shamblin was just one of the reasons Cross liked the Battlers program.

“Academics are big for me and they have some of the best academics in West Virginia,” Cross said.

Chandler said Cross has been a major impact on the Rebel program as a catcher since being called up to play on the varsity as an eighth grader.

“She is a workhorse,” Chandler said. “I think any pitcher that she has ever caught for will tell you she makes them look better.

“She will get a lot of calls that are maybe not necessarily strikes, but she gets them because of the way she frames (pitches). She is phenomenal behind the plate.”

While defense is her forte, Cross also a clutch hitter on offense, said Chandler.

“I don’t care what her average is, if there is ever a situation that you need somebody to get a hit, that is who you put in right there,” Chandler said. “I don’t know if it is determination or whatever, but she is going to get a big hit.”