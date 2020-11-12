Rehobeth softball catcher Maci Cross signs with Alderson Broaddus of West Va.

Veteran Rehobeth softball coach Summer Chandler has had a number of good defensive catchers during her 15 years with the Rebel program.
However, current senior Maci Cross, in her opinion, tops the list.
“She is the best catcher we have ever had by far and away as far as the knowledge of the game and working with the pitchers,” Chandler said. “She is like a coach on the team.”
After her final year this spring at Rehobeth, Cross will take her knowledge and abilities to the college level, doing so at Division-II Alderson Broaddus, located in the central West Virginia city of Philippi.
“I am very blessed,” Cross said. “I have had some of the best coaches around. My parents have been so supportive and I want to thank God especially for the opportunity. Not a lot of people get this. It is a big chance to go do this. I have dreamed of this since I was a little girl.”
Alderson Broaddus is a school of about 1,100 students within the city of Philippi of about 3,000 citizens.
“The school sits on top of a mountain, so it overlooks the whole town,” Cross said. “It is a very pretty town, very pretty school. It is kind like (the size) of Troy down here.”
After the past spring season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, changing the way that college recruiting was done, Cross and her family enlisted the help of a recruiter in Mobile who sent out info to college coaches. Alderson Broadus coach Luke Shamblin was one of those coaches.
“He was the first school to contact me and gave me offer before we even met in person,” Cross said. “When we met in person, the connection was obvious, a lot stronger than it was on the phone.”
That connection to Shamblin was just one of the reasons Cross liked the Battlers program.
“Academics are big for me and they have some of the best academics in West Virginia,” Cross said.
Chandler said Cross has been a major impact on the Rebel program as a catcher since being called up to play on the varsity as an eighth grader.
“She is a workhorse,” Chandler said. “I think any pitcher that she has ever caught for will tell you she makes them look better.
“She will get a lot of calls that are maybe not necessarily strikes, but she gets them because of the way she frames (pitches). She is phenomenal behind the plate.”
While defense is her forte, Cross also a clutch hitter on offense, said Chandler.
“I don’t care what her average is, if there is ever a situation that you need somebody to get a hit, that is who you put in right there,” Chandler said. “I don’t know if it is determination or whatever, but she is going to get a big hit.”
During her sophomore season – the last full season played in the AHSAA before the pandemic – Cross finished with a .310 batting average with seven doubles, four home runs, two triples and 24 runs batted in. Behind her efforts, Rehobeth finished as the Class 5A state runner-up.
“My coaches have pushed me,” Cross said of her career. “I started since the eighth grade, so I was definitely an underdog coming up. It was a big step for me, (but) being (part of the) state runner-up and being able to experience everything I have with Rehobeth has definitely pushed my limits to get here.”
Cross said Alderson Broaddus’ Shamblin has indicated she will likely be a major part of the Battlers roster next year.
“He said I would possibly come there as an impact player as a freshman player and that was a big thing for me, knowing I might have a starting position going into this,” Cross said.
