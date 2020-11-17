Rehobeth softball player Claire Watson inks with LBW

“I always throw a few new pitches at them if they don’t throw them or even correct a few things if I see something wrong. I corrected one of her pitches and asked her to try something and it was a strike on the next pitch,” Wiggins said. “I also like (for them) to throw an off-speed pitch that a lot of girls don’t throw and within a couple times, it was spot on.”

The performance at the tryout was especially impressive, said Wiggins, since Watson was just cleared from rehab for an ACL tear in her knee.

“You could tell she was a little timid, but she went hard,” Wiggins said. “She was determined. She was just coming off an injury, but she didn’t let that affect her. I thought highly of that because that was how I was when I was younger.”

Watson hurt the knee in February right before last season was supposed to start. She didn’t get to play any in the high school season, which eventually was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now healthy, she is ready for the upcoming season in the spring.

“It is definitely been hard to gain the strength back I had last season (before the injury),” Watson said. “Going to physical therapy for so long, it will be very nice to actually step on the field and actually be able to play.”