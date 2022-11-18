Rehobeth softball player Gracie Alberson signs with Coastal Alabama South

Rehobeth senior softball standout Gracie Alberson admitted she felt a lot of emotions as she signed a scholarship Friday morning to play the sport at Coastal Alabama South in Bay Minette.

“It kind of feels like a relief,” Alberson said in the Rehobeth High School library after the signing. “I have been working towards this for what feels like forever. I am super excited. I can’t wait to get down to Coastal. I have been wanting to play college ball for as long as I can remember. It is been a dream of mine since I was really little, so I am excited.”

A versatile player, Alberson has been at almost every position but pitcher on defense for Rehobeth during her high school career. Last year, she was the team’s catcher and played some first base. She will likely shift back to playing second base or shortstop and some outfield this upcoming season.

However, Alberson is more known for her offense. This past spring, she earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors and second-team all-state from the Alabama Sports Writers Association after hitting .478 with an on-base percentage of .559. She belted seven home runs, 10 triples, eight doubles and drove in 40 runs, while scoring 51 runs. She was also a perfect 21-of-21 on stolen base attempts.

Her efforts helped Rehobeth earn a 34-10-1 record and a fourth place finish in the state in Class 5A.

As a junior, Alberson hit .329 with a .409 on-base percentage, six home runs, five doubles and 27 runs batted in during a Rebels’ 22-10 regional tournament season.

“She is one of the best hitters I’ve had and one of the strongest and fastest players,” said Rehobeth head coach Summer Chandler, who enters her 18th year with the program. “She also has one of the best work ethics, but most importantly she is a good kid. In all of the years I have been in it that is the hardest thing to replace – those quality individuals and ones that lead by example on the field. I can talk all day about what she has done and meant for the program.”

Alberson said Coastal Alabama coaches have indicated she likely will play some infield and outfield with the Sun Chiefs, but that offense was the main priority to them.

“They really like my bat,” Alberson said. “They like my speed and my bat. I would say those were the two things that caught their attention. They are a fan of my hitting and my speed.”

The University of Montevallo also showed interest in Alberson, but she said she felt more comfortable at Coastal Alabama.

“I went down to visit coach (Mallory) Radwitch and I immediately loved her,” Alberson said.

“I loved the environment down there. It felt like the teammates were like a family and I really liked that. I even got to go on the field and I just loved it down there.”

In signing with the Sun Chiefs, she joins a former Rehobeth teammate, Shellie Littlefield, who is in her first year with the Bay Minette program after playing her senior year with the Rebels in the spring.

“I am super excited about that,” Alberson said of being reunited with Littlefield. “Shellie (Littlefield) is one of my best friends. I have played with her since seventh grade and I am real excited I get to go play with her again. It feels comforting to know that I have someone down there. It warms me up.”

With her signing now done, Alberson is ready to concentrate on her senior season.

“I am real excited about getting it out of the way and focus on having fun and spending this last season with my team and my coaches before I graduate.”