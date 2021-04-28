Rehobeth softball player Honor Slaback signs with Enterprise State

Rehobeth head coach Summer Chandler refers to Honor Slayback as a catalyst for her Rebel softball team.
Slayback, Rehobeth’s lead-off hitter who excels both at the plate and on the basepaths and is a versatile defensive player, is taking her catalyst skills and versatility to the collegiate level after signing Wednesday to play with Enterprise State Community College.
“It is a big accomplishment for me because growing up playing softball, it was always my dream to play college softball,” Slayback said. “It is big relief to know I am going somewhere that has a good program and will take care of me. I am overall very excited.”
Slayback is filling her role of lead-off hitter for this year’s Rebel team nicely, leading the team in batting average (.409), on-base percentage (.509), runs scored (28) and steals (19).
“Whenever we talk about her going to different schools and places, we felt whoever got her was going to get a steal,” Chandler said of conversations with her assistant coach, Fred Chandler. “They just won’t understand what all they are getting with her because she can play infield and outfield. She is good at both of them. She is also good at pressure situations and a catalyst (on offense).”
A three-year starter, Slayback has been Rehobeth’s lead-off hitter for two years. She admits she was apprehensive at first about batting at the top of the lineup, but now enjoys her role in trying to jumpstart the Rebel offense.
“Being lead-off was kind of nerve-racking at the beginning because you are always first, seeing the first pitch of the game,” Slayback said. “At first, I was nervous, but then it got to be a fun game, ‘Oh, the pressure is on. I get to set the table for my team, I get to start the team off (on a good note).’ It is exciting now that I have done it for a while.”
She has also graced Rehobeth with a running game, having swiped 70 bases over three years, including 19-of-21 attempts this season.
“It is something that I have had to work on,” Slayback said of her ability to steal bases. “In the past, I always had a little speed, but I have never been outrageously fast. Over the summers playing a lot of travel ball, I had to do tons and tons of sprints to get where I am now. I definitely say I have to work on it (everyday), but it comes more naturally to me now.”
A positive attitude is another Slayback attribute that the Rebel senior feels is an important part of her game.
“My personality is a big plus for me because no matter what the situation is, I will always be a good teammate to you and always lift you up. I feel positivity is a key to being a good athlete and good teammate,” Slayback said.
In addition to her offensive ability, she is also a strong defensive player. Though she has played almost every position but pitcher, catcher and first base, she is primarily a left fielder and third baseman for the Rebels.
Enterprise State was able to sign Slayback thanks to its president, Matt Rodgers, allocating more money for athletic scholarships a couple of weeks ago at the Enterprise junior college.
“I was looking for a local player to bring to the program since we had a scholarship increase about a week and a half ago,” Enterprise State coach Traci Harrison said. “One of her (travel ball) coaches reached out to me saying they had a player at Rehobeth that would be great for our program.”
After contacting Rehobeth’s Chandler and receiving video on Slayback, Harrison immediately realized that the Rebel senior was the player she wanted as part of her program.
“I looked at her video and I knew immediately that she was someone that has been overlooked,” Harrison said. “I felt like she belonged in our program, so I contacted her right away and got her in on a visit two days later.”
Several things in particular stood out about Slayback on video, said Harrison.
“In watching the video, you could tell she is someone who loves softball. She wants to be on the field,” Harrison said. “Just the game effort in those videos - she busts her butt off.”
Slayback said she enjoyed her visit to Enterprise State and said the close-knit atmosphere on campus reminded her of Rehobeth.
“The small-knit community,” Slayback when asked what stood out about ESCC to her. “I am so used to being around everybody that I know. Rehobeth is the same way. We are all close. We are like a family here. I feel Enterprise is the same way. I feel I fit in at Enterprise with that small community.”
Being less than 45 minutes from home was also a benefit, said Slayback.
“That was a big plus for me because I am a hometown girl. I love being around my family and it helps that it is really close to home.”