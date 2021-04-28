Rehobeth softball player Honor Slaback signs with Enterprise State

“Being lead-off was kind of nerve-racking at the beginning because you are always first, seeing the first pitch of the game,” Slayback said. “At first, I was nervous, but then it got to be a fun game, ‘Oh, the pressure is on. I get to set the table for my team, I get to start the team off (on a good note).’ It is exciting now that I have done it for a while.”

She has also graced Rehobeth with a running game, having swiped 70 bases over three years, including 19-of-21 attempts this season.

“It is something that I have had to work on,” Slayback said of her ability to steal bases. “In the past, I always had a little speed, but I have never been outrageously fast. Over the summers playing a lot of travel ball, I had to do tons and tons of sprints to get where I am now. I definitely say I have to work on it (everyday), but it comes more naturally to me now.”

A positive attitude is another Slayback attribute that the Rebel senior feels is an important part of her game.

“My personality is a big plus for me because no matter what the situation is, I will always be a good teammate to you and always lift you up. I feel positivity is a key to being a good athlete and good teammate,” Slayback said.