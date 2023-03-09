Rehobeth head coach Summer Chandler saw a sign of growth from her young softball team Thursday night.

Rehobeth, with just three upperclassmen on roster, overcame an early 6-1 deficit and earned an 8-6 victory over the Dothan Wolves in a battle of youth-oriented teams at the Dothan High campus.

Rehobeth improved to 6-4 on the year, while Dothan fell to 9-4.

“A game like that is better than when you 10-run rule them because you are down 6-1 and rally, that shows a lot of character that they have and a lot of fight,” said Chandler, who has been a head coach for more than 20 years. “I have had teams in the past that would rise to the occasion and I have had teams before that got down like that and they would be done.

“We only have one senior and we are pretty young, so that was big to rally like that. That kind of teaches you a lot about yourself and your team. I know Dothan is a young team too, but that is a good team, and they did a good job too. I was impressed with their hitting.”

The Rebels pecked away at the deficit with four runs in the third and one in the fourth to tie it before surging ahead with two sixth-inning runs.

Dothan, which featured a lineup of no juniors or seniors, a sophomore, three freshmen, four eighth graders and a seventh grader, built its lead off four runs in the first inning and two in the second inning. The Wolves had five hits during that time frame.

However, Rehobeth relief pitcher AG Massey entered after a two-run homer by Dothan’s Jada Hutchins in the bottom of the second inning and shut the Wolves down, allowing just two hits and no runs over the final 5 1/3 innings.

“It if funny this past weekend she did good, but there were a couple of times that an umpire wasn’t giving her the corner and she got maybe a little frustrated and Bayleigh (Nowlin) had to come in and help. So they kind of switched roles today,” Chandler said. “That is big that AG knows if she struggles that Bayleigh can come in and Bayleigh knows if she struggles, AG can come in. That is good for our pitchers and our pitching staff.”

Dothan head coach Donny Bright said the game came down to adjustments and felt the Rebels did it better than his club.

“I think they did a better job of adjusting than we did,” Bright said. “They adjusted to the strike zone as he (the umpire) was a little tight and they did a better job of adjusting and getting pitches they could hit.

"We didn’t do a good job of adjusting as their pitcher (Massey) did a good job of staying away from us. We tried to pull everything instead of staying on the ball and we didn’t do a good job going the opposite way.”

Massey only struck out two and walked two, but kept Dothan hitters off stride.

“When she came in, she did a good job of finding the strikeout on the other side of the plate and we didn’t make an adjustment,” Bright said.

Rehobeth struck first with a solo homer in the top of the first inning by Gracie Alberson, the Rebels’ lone senior.

Dothan, though, took advantage of two Rehobeth errors to post four runs in the bottom half.

Ashlynn Sasser drew a one-out walk and Jadyn Hutchins, who had a big night at the plate with three hits, singled and advanced to second on a late throw to third. Brantlee McCarthy delivered a sac fly to left to bring in Sasser.

Kinley German then hit a ground ball to the third baseman, who couldn’t handle it, allowing German to reach. Hutchins scored on the error to make it 2-1. A throwing error allowed Maylee Lancaster to reach, putting runners at first and third and Savannah Kendrick followed with a double in the left-center field gap, scoring courtesy runner Lindsey Bright and Lancaster to make it 4-1.

The Wolves’ Hutchins extended the advantage to 6-1 in the second with her two-run homer to right-center that also plated Jada Newman, who reached on a single.

Rehobeth began its comeback in the third. A Regan Valenzuela single, a walk to Alberson and a hit by pitch to Maddie Williams loaded the bases. Valenzuela scored on a wild pitch and Alberson scored on a Massey single in the shortstop hole. Addy Kirkland grounded out to the first baseman, but Williams come home to score from third, cutting it to 6-4.

Jazzy Andrews singled in the shortstop hole and Brooke Nowlin walked to re-load the bases. A wild pitch then scored Massey to make it 6-5.

The Rebels had a runner thrown out at the plate, trying to score an ensuing wild pitch. A strikeout then ended the inning.

Rehobeth tied it at 6-6 in the fourth as Alberson walked, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on another wild pitch.

The Rebels surged ahead in the sixth. Valenzuela singled, stole second and moved to third when the throw on the steal attempt went into center field. Alberson then flied out to deep right field to bring home Valenzuela to put Rehobeth up 7-6.

After another fly out, a low throw to first into the dirt on a potential third out re-ignited the inning for Rehobeth. Massey, who reached on the error, moved to second on a wild pitch then over to third on a delayed steal.

Following a walk to Kirkland, Andrews hit a liner that went off the top of the glove of a leaping Wolves second baseman and into right field for a RBI single to score Massey for an 8-6 lead.

Dothan had a potential threat in the sixth, putting runners at first and second with one out via a single by Laney Calhoun and a walk to Sara Harris. The ensuing hitter, Newman, tried to bunt her way on, but had the ball hit her while running down the first base line for an out. Still with runners at first and second, Harris was caught off first base by Rehobeth catcher Nowlin to end the inning.

“We were just too aggressive,” Bright said. “She (Harris) thought it was a bunt and run, so she took off. We will get that corrected.”

Massey retired the side in order in the seventh, earning a looking strikeout to end the game.

Rehobeth finished with seven hits with two each coming from Valenzuela, Massey and Andrews.

Hutchins’ three hits led a seven-hit Wolves’ attack.

Massey, behind her relief work, was the game’s winning pitcher.