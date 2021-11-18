Rehobeth softball standouts sign college scholarships

Parker added, “It feels gratifying that all my hard work has paid off for sure. I have been playing since I was little, working hard to get here and it finally has come true, so I am so very thankful.”

Chandler ranks Parker as one of the top four athletic players she has had, quite a compliment considering the Rebels have produced a dozen or so all-state players and several players who have signed with Division-I programs.

“Jaci is one of the most athletic players I have ever had,” Chandler said. “We have known for a long time that she was special. Sometimes you look at her and things are so easy for it, that it looks like she is loafing, but she is really not. It is so effortless for her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Her hand-to-eye coordination is phenomenal and is she so athletic. She can play anywhere in the outfield. She can hit for power, but she is also good on the bases. She is so fast and she is so smart on the bases. To me, she is the complete player. The sky is the limit for her.”

This spring, Parker finished with a .314 batting and .434 on-base percentage with four homers, 30 runs batted in and 12 stolen bases for Rehobeth. She also made only three errors as an outfielder.