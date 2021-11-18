Rehobeth softball standouts sign college scholarships

In her 16 years as head softball coach at Rehobeth, Summer Chandler has had a lot of talented players and pitchers come through her program.
She feels current seniors Jaci Parker and Shellie Littlefield have unique abilities that rank among the best in Rebel history.
The two seniors will take their unique talents to the college level after signing with junior college programs on Thursday.
Parker, an outfielder, inked with Wallace College, while Littlefield, a pitcher and first baseman, signed to play at Coastal Alabama South in Bay Minette.
The two held their signing ceremony together at the Rehobeth High School library.
“We have been playing together since we were in T-ball and we are best friends,” Parker said.
The history goes deeper for the two, who both are a part of three-generation Rehobeth family.
“Our dads went to high school and grew up together,” Littlefield said. “Their dads went to high school and grew up together. I wouldn’t say we got stuck with each other, but it kind of fell in place. I got lucky enough to have somebody I have known my whole life.”
Both players felt honored to sign on Thursday.
“It feels great,” Littlefield said. “It makes it seems like all the hours and hours of dad sitting on the bucket (throwing pitches) or on the field helping me or not having any free time, I feel it has all paid off."
Parker added, “It feels gratifying that all my hard work has paid off for sure. I have been playing since I was little, working hard to get here and it finally has come true, so I am so very thankful.”
Chandler ranks Parker as one of the top four athletic players she has had, quite a compliment considering the Rebels have produced a dozen or so all-state players and several players who have signed with Division-I programs.
“Jaci is one of the most athletic players I have ever had,” Chandler said. “We have known for a long time that she was special. Sometimes you look at her and things are so easy for it, that it looks like she is loafing, but she is really not. It is so effortless for her.
“Her hand-to-eye coordination is phenomenal and is she so athletic. She can play anywhere in the outfield. She can hit for power, but she is also good on the bases. She is so fast and she is so smart on the bases. To me, she is the complete player. The sky is the limit for her.”
This spring, Parker finished with a .314 batting and .434 on-base percentage with four homers, 30 runs batted in and 12 stolen bases for Rehobeth. She also made only three errors as an outfielder.
As a freshman in 2019, she helped the Rebels finish as Class 5A state runner-ups with a .358 batting average, a.458 on-base percentage, four home runs and 16 stolen bases. She made only two errors in left field.
“She is an outstanding athlete like coach Summer was saying,” Wallace head coach David Russo said. “I think she will come in and compete for an outfield spot. She has the rare combination of power and speed. I am really looking forward to seeing what she can contribute to our program.”
Though she can play all three outfield spots, Parker is likely to play centerfield at Wallace.
“I visited other campuses, it just didn’t feel right, but when I went to Wallace, it felt like home,” Parker said. “I can stay close to home and all my family can watch me play, so it worked out well. It felt right.”
Littlefield, meanwhile, will head to Coastal Alabama South to begin her college career.
“I went down there on my visit around this time last year and I instantly feel in love with the facilities, the campus and the coaches,” Littlefield said. “It was kind of a love at first sight moment.”
Chandler said Littlefield has a unique ability as a pitcher that previous Rebel hurlers haven’t had.
“We have had some great pitchers come here, but her ball moves more than anybody we have ever had,” Chandler said. “Everything she throws moves and I mean everything moves. She is also a smart pitcher.”
This past spring, Littlefield finished with a 15-9 record as a pitcher with 96 strikeouts and a 3.13 earned run average, while hitting .338 with three homers. She also played a role in the Rebels’ state runner-up finish with a 9-1 record and 1.03 ERA as a pitcher and a .333 batting average on offense.
“Primarily, I am a pitcher,” Littlefield said. “That is pretty much how I have been since I was 9 years old. Spin (pitch) is definitely my best asset in my pitching. I don’t always believe in speed over spin. Spin has always been huge for me.”
Chandler said the future is bright for Littlefield, not just this upcoming spring with the Rebels, but also in college.
“She has come a long way – not that she hasn’t been a good ball player – but in her work ethic and buying in,” Chandler said, noting Littlefield didn’t seem to love the sport early in her career, but now “eats it and breathes it.”
“If she will continue to do that (work hard) and not be so critical of herself she will be phenomenal.”