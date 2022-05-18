Rehobeth stays alive in Class 5A state softball tournament

OXFORD - After a shutout loss to Alexandria, Rehobeth remained in the hunt in the AHSAA Class 5A State Tournament in Oxford late Wednesday night with an 11-9 elimination win over Brewbaker Tech at Choccolocco Park.

The Rebels opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Elmore County early Wednesday before losing to Alexandria 11-0 and beating Brew Tech.

Rehobeth plays another elimination game Thursday at 10:45 a.m. against Hayden. The Rebels would have to win two games to reach the championship round and win two more to claim a state title.

In the win over Brew Tech, the Rebels broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the second and four more in the third to build a 10-2 lead. The scrappy Rams, though, kept battling back and cut the deficit to two in the seventh inning. They had the tying run at the plate before a deep fly ball to center field ended the game.

Rehobeth had 13 hits in the win, led by Jaci Parker and Anna Grace Massey with three hits each. Massey drove in three runs and Parker, who had two doubles, drove in one run.

Gracie Alberson and Shellie Littlefield both had two hits with Alberson earning a triple among her hits. Alberson also drove in two runs and Littlefield one. Maddison Williams had one hit and drove in three runs and Makayla Peters added a hit and RBI.

Littlefield was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings. She struck out five.

Alexandria 11, Rehobeth 0: The Rebels were held to just one hit by Alexandria pitching – a single by Reagan Valenzuela.

The Valley Cubs seized a 3-0 early then busted it open in winning in five innings.

Rehobeth 4, Elmore County 0: Shellie Littlefield pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and retired 20 of the last 21 batters as the Rebels won their Class 5A opening-round game.

Littlefield’s only trouble spot came in the first inning when she hit a batter and gave up a single with one out. However, she got a fly out and a strikeout on the next two hitters to end the inning.

After that, Littlefield allowed only one runner to reach in the final six innings – a single by the Panthers’ Mackenzie Smith in the fifth inning.

Rehobeth scored single runs in the third and sixth innings and added two insurance runs in the seventh to account for its four runs.

Gracie Alberson opened the third with a triple and Makayla Peters was hit by a pitch. Anna Grace Massey then grounded out into a force out at second, but Alberson scored on the play, putting the Rebels in front 1-0.

Three innings later, Regan Valenzuela singled, Claire Kelley walked and Mattox Richards singled to load the bases with one out. Jaci Parker’s sacrifice fly to centerfield scored Valenzuela to make it 2-0 after the top of the sixth.

The Rebels loaded the bases again in the seventh inning off a single by Massey, a walk to Littlefield and a single by Valenzuela. Jaslyn Andrews singled to right to score Addy Kirkland, a courtesy runner for Massey. Richards grounded out to the first baseman with Kryslin Lane scoring.

Rehobeth finished with nine hits with Massey, Valenzuela and Richards with two each.

