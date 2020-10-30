Rehobeth surges past Wicksburg

NEWTON — It took almost two quarters, but the Rehobeth Rebels finally turned yards into points in a 28-18 victory over county rival Wicksburg Friday.

Rehobeth improved to 7-3 with the win, while Wicksburg dropped to 6-4. Both teams go on the road for state playoff games next week. The Rebels visit Demopolis in a Class 5A game, while the Panthers play at Thomasville in Class 3A action.

A 25-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Stephens to Trey White just before halftime ignited a streak of four straight scoring drives for the Rebels. Prior to that, three Rebels drives pierced deep into Panther territory but yielded no points because of a fumble and penalties.

Wicksburg exploded to an early lead on the third play of the game when Jaylen Murry raced through the Rebel defense for a 70-yard score on the third play from scrimmage. The extra point failed, but Wicksburg had a 6-0 lead.

It took Rehobeth four drives to overcome the deficit despite reaching Wicksburg’s red zone twice. Once it did, it appeared unstoppable.

Late in the second quarter, eight consecutive runs from Rehobeth set up the scoring play. Stephens dropped back to pass and found a wide open White standing near the end zone.