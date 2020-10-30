Rehobeth surges past Wicksburg

NEWTON — It took almost two quarters, but the Rehobeth Rebels finally turned yards into points in a 28-18 victory over county rival Wicksburg Friday.
Rehobeth improved to 7-3 with the win, while Wicksburg dropped to 6-4. Both teams go on the road for state playoff games next week. The Rebels visit Demopolis in a Class 5A game, while the Panthers play at Thomasville in Class 3A action.
A 25-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Stephens to Trey White just before halftime ignited a streak of four straight scoring drives for the Rebels. Prior to that, three Rebels drives pierced deep into Panther territory but yielded no points because of a fumble and penalties.
Wicksburg exploded to an early lead on the third play of the game when Jaylen Murry raced through the Rebel defense for a 70-yard score on the third play from scrimmage. The extra point failed, but Wicksburg had a 6-0 lead.
It took Rehobeth four drives to overcome the deficit despite reaching Wicksburg’s red zone twice. Once it did, it appeared unstoppable.
Late in the second quarter, eight consecutive runs from Rehobeth set up the scoring play. Stephens dropped back to pass and found a wide open White standing near the end zone.
White caught the pass with ease and found paydirt. The extra point gave Rehobeth a 7-6 lead.
After play resumed in the third quarter, the Rebels turned to their patented run game to put the Panthers away.
Mason Rivers capped a 10-play, 60-yard opening drive with a wild 22-yard TD run that saw him break several tackles. On the next Rebel possession, Brandon Austin finished a quick four-play drive with a 5-yard scoring jaunt.
After three quarters, Rehobeth led 21-6.
Wicksburg fought valiantly, though. It opened the fourth quarter with a 3-yard TD pass from Jackson Glover to Trevor Woodham to cut the deficit to 21-12.
That would be as close as they got. Rehobeth’s Austin followed with a 6-yard scoring rush to increase the lead to 28-12.
Wicksburg tacked on one more score on a 40-yard pass from Glover to Holden Wade with 2:02 left in the game.
Murry finished with 106 yards to lead Wicksburg and Glover threw for 114 yards on 6-of-16 passing. Defensively, Mike Albertson had 12 tackles and Zeke Kelley and Jesse Cortez nine each.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!