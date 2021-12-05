Rehobeth swimmer Zachary Hannah wins two gold medals at state meet

His 50 prelim time was 21.81, ahead of the next best time of 22.18 by T.R. Miller’s Nolan Atkinson, last year’s bronze medal finisher. His 100 time was 50.04 just barely behind Atkinson (50.03) and Randolph’s Ethan Hammitt (49.68).

In the 50, his strong suit, he said his strategy in the finals was to go all out.

“I was nervous,” Hannah said. “I am not going to lie. I was really nervous, but you have to overcome that and calm yourself down. Going into it, it is the 50 and you just have to go and you’ve got to race. It’s go as hard as you can and win it. You can’t leave anything back.”

The race is 25 yards down the pool, then a flip turn back for the final 25 yards.

“In watching film, we were about together all the way down (first 25) and we hit the flip turn and came back, I got out in front (on the flip),” Hannah said. “I stayed right there.”

After resting through three other races, it was back to the blocks for his 100 race. He was in lane three, just to the right of the top seed Hammitt and two lanes off T.R. Miller’s Atkinson in lane five for the race, which consists of two up-and-down 25-yard laps.