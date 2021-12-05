Rehobeth swimmer Zachary Hannah wins two gold medals at state meet

Rehobeth senior Zachary Hannah wanted to make a statement at Saturday’s AHSAA Swimming Championships in Auburn.
Turns out, he made a double gold statement.
Hannah won both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races in Class 1A-5A at the meet, adding two gold medals to a gold he won last year and a silver medal from two seasons ago.
“It feels good,” Hannah said Sunday afternoon in an interview at the Rehobeth campus. “Going into this year, we were humbled about it. Knew we had the 50 possibly, but it was going to be close, so just stay humble and keep grinding.
“With the 100, I was seeded third after sectional and going into it there was a chance. It was going to be hard, but I knew I could do it and I did it.”
Hannah repeated as the Class 1A-5A 50 freestyle champion, earning a winning time of 21.43 seconds. He added the 100 title, coming from behind to take it in 48.69 seconds.
Entering the prelims, Hannah was seeded first for the 50 after having the best time at the section meet (22.47). He was seeded third in the 100.
“I wanted to make a statement in the 50 free so I went out hard and won it,” Hannah said. “I made a statement that I am going to win this. In the 100, it was all about qualifying for the finals and I wanted to have a strong time so I wouldn’t be on the outer lanes. I ended up in lane 3, seeded third, and made a statement in the finals.”
His 50 prelim time was 21.81, ahead of the next best time of 22.18 by T.R. Miller’s Nolan Atkinson, last year’s bronze medal finisher. His 100 time was 50.04 just barely behind Atkinson (50.03) and Randolph’s Ethan Hammitt (49.68).
In the 50, his strong suit, he said his strategy in the finals was to go all out.
“I was nervous,” Hannah said. “I am not going to lie. I was really nervous, but you have to overcome that and calm yourself down. Going into it, it is the 50 and you just have to go and you’ve got to race. It’s go as hard as you can and win it. You can’t leave anything back.”
The race is 25 yards down the pool, then a flip turn back for the final 25 yards.
“In watching film, we were about together all the way down (first 25) and we hit the flip turn and came back, I got out in front (on the flip),” Hannah said. “I stayed right there.”
After resting through three other races, it was back to the blocks for his 100 race. He was in lane three, just to the right of the top seed Hammitt and two lanes off T.R. Miller’s Atkinson in lane five for the race, which consists of two up-and-down 25-yard laps.
“The 100 is a little more strategic as you have to pace yourself even though it is a full-out sprint too,” Hannah said. “You can’t kill yourself (too early). You have to be able to finish.
“I got behind a body length probably from the T.R. Miller guy and the guy in the fourth lane (Hammitt) was in second and I was in third. On the last lap, on the flip turn, I passed the guy in the fourth lane and the T.R. Miller guy was still a body length ahead of me, but he was dying, he was hurting. I just fought, came back and won.”
It was the first state title for Hannah in the 100 freestyle. Two years ago, he finished a state runner-up by 0.5 of a second. Last year, he didn’t get to compete in the 100 as it was too close to the 50 in a more condensed schedule because of COVID-19 protocols.
Taking the 100 Saturday was special to the Rebel standout.
“The 100 for sure (was more satisfying) because I didn’t know going in if I was going to win it,” Hannah said. “The 100 was more of an accomplishment because I had won the 50 before. I wanted to win the 50 again of course, but I really wanted the 100.”
Behind the two efforts, Hannah scored 40 team points for Rehobeth, good for a ninth-place tie in Class 1A-5A with Indian Springs.
The two wins capped a hard training year, said Hannah. The Rehobeth student has trained the last six-seven years with longtime club coach Shane Tatum of the Troy Unified Swim Club, but the club’s facility was torn down and Hannah had to train in Dothan. Tatum, who works in Troy, could only come down to Dothan several times a month, but coordinated a training program for Hannah to follow.
“It was hard not having him and doing it mostly by myself,” Hannah said.
Still he kept grinding through behind the workout program, watching tapes of his workout and constant communication with Tatum.
It all paid off with the two titles on Saturday.
Hannah, who also plays baseball at Rehobeth, plans to pursue the sport of swimming in college.
“I haven’t decided (what school), but I do want to swim in college,” Hannah said. “I have offers. It is just a matter of time.”
Though he didn’t want to name the schools, he indicated they were all in the South. Hannah said he would decide on a college choice something this month or early January.
“I have never really grown up with a team,” Hannah said. “I used to have a team (a few teammates at Rehobeth), but they all went off to college or stopped swimming so the last two years I have been by myself. It really has been just me and the coach. I want to experience the team (concept).”
Dothan’s Wagoner earns silver medal: Dothan junior Cody Wagoner earned a silver medal during the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships.
Wagoner earned his second-place finish in the Class 6A-7A 200-yard freestyle with a 1 minute and 44.52 second time, just behind Huntsville’s Samuel Hardy, who had a winning time of 1:43.20. The Dothan swimmer edged out Fairhope’s Noah Greer at the wall for second. Greer had a 1:44.60 time, just 0.8 seconds behind Wagoner.
In addition to his second-place effort, Wagoner also place ninth in the 100-yard freestyle at the state meet in 52:36 seconds.
Behind Wagoner, Dothan scored 26 points at the meet to take 21st out of 34 scoring teams in Class 6A-7A.
Other local swimmer results: Also at the state meet, the Enterprise boys had four finishes between ninth and 11th place in Class 6A-7A. Zack Gayford took ninth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 49.28 and teammate Huk Blunt was a spot behind in 10th in 48.77. Gayford also tied for 11th in the 100 freestyle with a 22.48 time, while Blunt took 11th in the 200 freestyle with a 1:49.35 time.
Rehobeth girls swimmer Ava Moser, a seventh grader, took eighth-place in the girls Class 1A-5A 500-yard freestyle with a 6:30.17 time.
Houston Academy had a couple of individuals compete at the state meet and Enterprise girls had an individual and a relay team, but none reached the finals. Dothan boys also had a relay team just miss qualifying for the finals.
Enterprise boys, with their four finishes, earned 27 ½ points to finish in 19th place in Class 6A-7A.