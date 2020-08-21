Rehobeth takes advantage of Providence Christian miscues to give new coach Harrison win in opener

REHOBETH — In a game of few opportunities, Providence Christian missed on theirs and Rehobeth — behind Trey White — didn’t.
White tallied two rushing touchdowns and set up another with a long fumble return as his 5A Rebels downed the 3A Eagles 18-0 Friday night at home.
It was the debut for Rehobeth head coach Pate Harrison, who led the Dale County Warriors to the state title game in 2014.
With only one score in the first half, the game hinged on two missed scoring opportunities for Providence Christian.
After Rehobeth turned a partially blocked punt into a 23-yard TD run from White early in the second quarter, the Eagles launched two strong drives into the red zone.
First the Eagles marched 40 yards on six plays, reaching Rehobeth’s 14-yard line. Facing a third down, Providence set up for a halfback pass, but Gus Goldsborough tucked the ball and ran.
The Rebels jarred the ball loose, and White recovered to stop the Eagle possession.
On the final drive of the half, Providence drove even closer thanks to a pair of screen passes from Harrison Mims to Goldsborough and a late hit on the Rebels.
With time winding down, the Eagles opted to go for the touchdown on fourth and goal from the 2. Just like on the prior two runs, though, the Rebels’ defense stiffened and turned away the Eagles.
Rehobeth led 6-0 at halftime despite having more penalty yards (71) than total offense (66).
In the third quarter, the opportunistic White struck again.
With the Eagles nearing midfield following their own red zone stand, White recovered a fumble and returned it roughly 40 yards. One play later, Brandon Austin cashed in with a 3-yard scoring run, putting the Rebels up 12-0 with 4:18 to go in the third quarter.
After the following Eagle drive stalled deep inside Rehobeth territory, White effectively sealed the game with a 9-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter.
Austin led the Rebels in rushing with 88 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown. White added 54 yards on nine carries.
Goldsborough powered the Eagles’ attack with 73 yards on 17 carries. Grant Weatherford added 47 yards on 12 carries.
