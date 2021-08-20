Rehobeth takes down Providence Christian with strong second half

On a balmy night at Providence Christian’s Eagle’s Nest, Rehobeth Rebels head coach Pate Harrison learned just how effective his team’s new offseason training program could be.

The Class 5A Rebels exploded for three second-half scores, using depth and size to overpower the Class 3A Eagles in a 34-7 rout on the road.

While the results on the scoreboard indicate the change in conditioning philosophy paid dividends this summer, Harrison saw another sign that pointed to the new program’s benefits.

“We didn’t have a cramping problem, really didn’t have many kids go down,” he said. “Really impressed with our conditioning, and that was my biggest fear.”

Rehobeth (1-0) needed the strong second half to outlast a Providence Christian (0-1) team that showed some toughness of its own. Despite having just two seniors on the rosters, the Eagles either led or were tied with the Rebels until three seconds were left in the first half.

“I thought the defense played really well — the first half especially,” Eagles head coach Kenny Keith said. “We have a lot of young kids, and we’re growing up. I was proud of the effort.”

In fact, it was the Eagles’ defense that gave Providence its only lead of the contest.