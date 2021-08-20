Rehobeth takes down Providence Christian with strong second half

On a balmy night at Providence Christian’s Eagle’s Nest, Rehobeth Rebels head coach Pate Harrison learned just how effective his team’s new offseason training program could be.
The Class 5A Rebels exploded for three second-half scores, using depth and size to overpower the Class 3A Eagles in a 34-7 rout on the road.
While the results on the scoreboard indicate the change in conditioning philosophy paid dividends this summer, Harrison saw another sign that pointed to the new program’s benefits.
“We didn’t have a cramping problem, really didn’t have many kids go down,” he said. “Really impressed with our conditioning, and that was my biggest fear.”
Rehobeth (1-0) needed the strong second half to outlast a Providence Christian (0-1) team that showed some toughness of its own. Despite having just two seniors on the rosters, the Eagles either led or were tied with the Rebels until three seconds were left in the first half.
“I thought the defense played really well — the first half especially,” Eagles head coach Kenny Keith said. “We have a lot of young kids, and we’re growing up. I was proud of the effort.”
In fact, it was the Eagles’ defense that gave Providence its only lead of the contest.
Rehobeth, breaking in Shelton Arroyo at quarterback, struggled on its first drive. Arroyo fumbled on the third play of the drive, and Harrison Mims scooped it up and scored from 13 yards out.
Davis Bolton’s extra point gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 6:24 left in the first quarter.
Arroyo rebounded nicely on the next drive, connecting with Terrell Townsend on a 41-yard touchdown pass. Jacob Vickers’ extra point tied the game at 7-all with 4:56 left in the first quarter.
The game devolved into a field position quagmire for most of the second quarter. Providence Christian had a chance to take a lead but just missed a 35-yard field goal late in the period.
Rehobeth responded quickly from the change of possession. Brandon Austin uncorked a 24-yard run to ignite the drive, and Arroyo connected with Christian Traylor on a 37-yard pass.
Another 10-yard completion to Townsend pushed the Rebels into the red zone. With the clock waning, Austin took a snap from the quarterback position and squeezed into the end zone to give Rehobeth a 13-7 advantage going into halftime.
Arroyo was 7-of-13 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half of his first start.
“The first drive, he fumbled for the touchdown, but he responded well,” Harrison said. “He faced adversity. I think he’s doing a great job.”
The Austin touchdown proved to be a catalyst for the Rebels after halftime. Rehobeth, using some of its size and depth, launched a nine-play, 62-yard drive to net its next score.
Sophomore running back Brayden Hardy, listed as 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, found chunks of running room inside. He had four carries for 46 yards and culminated the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run. The extra point failed, but Rehobeth had a 19-7 lead midway through the third quarter.
“We were just wearing on them, and they got tired,” Harrison said, noting several of Providence Christian’s players play both offense and defense. “They’re just young, and we wore on them. We made a few adjustments on blocking, and the offensive guys did a better job of cleaning that up.”
The Rebels’ final two scores came on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Arroyo to Traylor and a 43-yard scoring run from Arroyo.
All told, Arroyo was 8-of-21 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns and added 53 yards and another score on the ground. Comparatively, the Rebels’ defense limited Providence Christian to just 102 yards of total offense.
In addition to Arroyo, Hardy led the Rebels’ offense with 87 yards and a score on 14 carries. Austin added 68 yards and another touchdown on 12 carries. Traylor netted 76 yards receiving and a score, while Townsend tallied 63 yards receiving with another touchdown.
Christian Durden paced the Eagles’ attack with 54 yards rushing on 19 carries.