Rehobeth takes volleyball victory over Headland

“We came out and played lights out, but you could tell we went from a high and went flat the next day (against Carroll) and weren’t at our best (against Headland). It was three straight days and its homecoming week, so there is a lot is going on.”

Headland dropped to 4-2 overall and lost its first area match of the season.

“It is a great group of girls,” Headland head coach Wanda Richards said of her team. “We don’t have a whole lot of height, but we do have some vertical (jumping ability). This is a group of girls I have had since the 10th grade and they have worked really hard in a new system this year and we have bonded over that. We are in a work in progress.”

The Rebel defense earned 47 digs over the three sets, led by McKenna Linder with 14 and Helen Williamson with 10. Adriana Delgado had six and Addison Benton, Jaci Parker and Peyton Hartigan all had five each. Jenna Hixson added two.

Leger utilized three players at the libero position during the match with Delgado as the defensive specialist in the first set, Linder in the second and Benton in the third.

“I thought they covered the floor well,” Leger said. “I changed it up and tried three different liberos and I thought in all three sets, we covered the floor well. That is what we did best.”