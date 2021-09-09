Rehobeth takes volleyball victory over Headland

REHOBETH --- Playing a third straight Class 5A, Area 2 match in as many days, Rehobeth head volleyball coach Cassandra Leger felt her team didn’t have the same bounce as it did earlier in the week.
Still, Rebel players gutted through the last of those matches Thursday at the Rehobeth gym. Behind a solid defensive effort and enough hitting, the Rebels earned a 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 win over Headland.
The victory pushed Rehobeth to 7-2 overall for the season. The Rebels went 2-1 in this week’s three-area game swing with a competitive four-set loss to Class 5A No. 2 ranked Providence starting the stretch on Thursday. They beat Carroll on Wednesday and then Headland on Thursday.
“The intensity wasn’t there, but we still got it done,” Leger said. “It was three straight days of matches. I told them I was giving them tomorrow (Friday) off and then we will come back and play Saturday. I know they are tired.
“I feel pretty good where we are right now. We lost to Providence, but I was very pleased with our performance. It was some of the best ball we have played in a long time. Even he (PCS coach Bill Oldfield) complimented us (on our play). The fact that we competed was big. In the past, it was in our heads, ‘Oh, we are playing Providence.’ But for the first time ever, they got out there and just played ball and played together.
“We came out and played lights out, but you could tell we went from a high and went flat the next day (against Carroll) and weren’t at our best (against Headland). It was three straight days and its homecoming week, so there is a lot is going on.”
Headland dropped to 4-2 overall and lost its first area match of the season.
“It is a great group of girls,” Headland head coach Wanda Richards said of her team. “We don’t have a whole lot of height, but we do have some vertical (jumping ability). This is a group of girls I have had since the 10th grade and they have worked really hard in a new system this year and we have bonded over that. We are in a work in progress.”
The Rebel defense earned 47 digs over the three sets, led by McKenna Linder with 14 and Helen Williamson with 10. Adriana Delgado had six and Addison Benton, Jaci Parker and Peyton Hartigan all had five each. Jenna Hixson added two.
Leger utilized three players at the libero position during the match with Delgado as the defensive specialist in the first set, Linder in the second and Benton in the third.
“I thought they covered the floor well,” Leger said. “I changed it up and tried three different liberos and I thought in all three sets, we covered the floor well. That is what we did best.”
The Rebel coach, however, wasn’t as enthusiastic about other parts of the game.
“Our serves were a little off and our hits were a little off,” Leger said. “I am sure it was their legs. They were hitting more flat footed instead of getting up more. We still came out with a win and we are 2-1 in the area, so I am happy where we are sitting.”
After a tight start, Rehobeth began to separate from the Rams in the first set, taking a slim 8-7 lead to 17-7 during Hixson’s service rotation. Parker earned a dink kill in a hole of the Ram defense, Williamson delivered two kills off assist from Hartigan and Hixson had an ace to spark the surge.
The Rams closed the gap to seven at 19-12 behind a kill and a block by Vanessa Fuqua, but Rehobeth held off the uprising and pulled away to a 25-13 win when a Ram attack went out of bounds for the final point.
The Rams had a strong start in the second set and took advantage of Rebel hitting errors for a 10-8 lead. However, Rehobeth scored five straight to take a 13-10 advantage. A block by Parker and a kill each by Williamson and Emma Arnold sparked the surge.
The Rams again took advantage of more hitting mistakes by Rehobeth and came back for a 15-13 lead.
Rehobeth, though, dominated the rest of the set, scoring 12 of the next 13 to finish with a 25-16 set win. Two kills by Arnold and a Parker ace sparked the run.
Rehobeth seized a 3-0 lead early in the third set and never trailed again, though Headland tied it at 6-6 following a Fuqua ace and later at 9-9 on a Kristian Barr block.
The Rebels, though, scored six straight after the 9-9 tie and gradually pulled away to a 25-15 win.
Arnold led Rehobeth’s hitting and serving with 11 kills and six aces. Parker had seven kills and three aces and Hixson had six kills and three aces. Williamson had six kills. Hartigan had two aces and also delivered 25 assists.
For Headland, Fuqua had a solid night with seven kills, four blocks and an ace. Kinley Armstrong had six digs and Barr five digs.
“I felt our movement was a little better,” Headland’s Richards said. “We covered tips well. We have been learning how to read the body language and be able to block. They did well with that. That has improved a lot from last year.”
Rehobeth wins JV match: Rehobeth won the junior varsity match, 25-18, 25-18.
Emerson Trotter had four aces and eight assists, Carolyn Merrill two aces and eight digs and Jaslyn Andrews four aces and five digs for Rehobeth. Kryslin Lane had three kills and six digs. Emma Davis had three kills and Karaline Paulk two kills
Myrical White earned three blocks and Ansley Whitehead two blocks for Rehobeth. Libby-lu McCarthy had two aces. Annalee Walker had four digs and Addison Godwin three digs.
For Headland, Natalie Knowles had six kills, Ayiana Newman four kills and BeBe Scott four digs.