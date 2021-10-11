Rehobeth volleyball gets win over Dothan

Rehobeth ended its volleyball regular season with a 25-20, 25-23, 13-25, 25-18 win over Dothan on Monday afternoon.

The Rebels are 21-8 overall going into area tournament play starting Tuesday.

Peyton Hartigan had five aces, one kill, 36 assists and five digs for the Rebels. McKenna Linder had 11 kills and seven digs. Jaci Parker had two aces, 10 kills and seven digs.

Jenna Hixson had eight kills, two blocks and 13 digs. Emma Arnold had six kills, two blocks and six digs. Adriana Delgado had two aces and nine digs. Helen Williamson had one kill and 18 digs. Addison Benton had four digs. Kerigan Freeman had one kill and three digs.

For Dothan, Zaele Curry had 12 kills and two aces, AnnaKay Karabin had four kills, three digs, two blocks and two assists and Arianah Lomnick had 11 kills and 12 digs. Amara Menefee had four kills and five blocks, while Kamri White had five kills and three digs and Mattie Dodson had five assists and a team-high 17 digs.

Also for Dothan, Lauren Yu had 12 assists, 12 digs and two aces and Kayla Hill had three aces, three kills and three blocks, while Hadley Williams had five assists and eight digs and Lindsey Bright nine assists and two digs. Marah Delgado added six digs and Ella Wood five assists.