Rehobeth wins opener, but then falls in second game at state softball tourney

OXFORD—Shellie Littlefield pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and retired 20 of the last 21 batters as Rehobeth won its Class 5A opening-round game over Shelby County, 4-0, in the AHSAA State Softball Tournament on Wednesday.

The Rebels, however, were defeated by Alexandria, 11-0, in their second game and were scheduled to face Brewbaker Tech on Wednesday night in an elimination game.

In the opener, Littlefield’s only trouble spot came in the first inning when she hit a batter and gave up a single with one out. However, she got a fly out and a strikeout on the next two hitters to end the inning.

After that, Littlefield allowed only one runner to reach in the final six innings – a single by the Panthers’ Mackenzie Smith in the fifth inning.

Rehobeth scored single runs in the third and sixth innings and added two insurance runs in the seventh to account for its four runs.

Gracie Alberson opened the third with a triple and Makayla Peters was hit by a pitch. Anna Grace Massey then grounded out into a force out at second, but Alberson scored on the play, putting the Rebels in front 1-0.

Three innings later, Regan Valenzuela singled, Claire Kelley walked and Mattox Richards singled to load the bases with one out. Jaci Parker’s sacrifice fly to centerfield scored Valenzuela to make it 2-0 after the top of the sixth.

The Rebels loaded the bases again in the seventh inning off a single by Massey, a walk to Littlefield and a single by Valenzuela. Jaslyn Andrews singled to right to score a courtesy runner for Massey. Richards grounded out to the first baseman with Kryslin Lane scoring.

Rehobeth finished with nine hits with Massey, Valenzuela and Richards with two each.

