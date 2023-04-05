Two years ago, Ayden Braddy picked up the sport of golf as a Rehobeth High School sophomore.

His first tournament as a newcomer to the sport came at Highland Oaks and was an adventure that resulted in a high score round of 122.

It was Braddy’s reaction to the round – or more specifically his vow – afterwards that left a vivid impression on Rehobeth golf coach Brandon Sunday.

“First round, he shoots over 100 and he turns in his card and said, ‘Coach I will never do that bad again,’” Sunday said. “He has never looked back since.”

The motivated Braddy quickly became a practice workhorse on the golf course. That constant work has resulted in him knocking down his score more than 40 strokes over 24 months. Just three weeks ago, the Rebel golfer earned a career-best round of 77 on the Meadow Links Golf Course in Fort Gaines, Ga, -- a far cry from the beginning 122 score.

All the hard work has also helped the Rehobeth senior earn a scholarship to play for the new golf team at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, which announced in September it was reviving the sport after dropping it in 1989-90. Braddy, in fact, is the first signee of the new program.

The school is based out of Andalusia, but plays golf near its Greenville campus on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at Cambrian Ridge.

“It is an amazing feeling that I can’t explain,” Braddy said of signing. “I have worked hard for this opportunity and I finally conquered it. It is great to be here.”

He added he was excited about being the program’s first signee.

“It means a lot,” Braddy said. “I have worked super hard for it. I am ready to start this new journey.”

Sunday said Braddy’s diligent work on his golf game steadily lowered his scores in a relatively quick time frame.

“He puts in the work year round,” Sunday said. “Every time you go to the golf course, you see he is there hitting some golf balls and practicing.

“The first year he was probably averaging mid to high 90s then last year he was averaging mid to high 80s and this year he is averaging in the low 80s and getting into the 70s.”

Braddy, like Sunday, remembers that first tournament round from two years ago at Highland Oaks as well as his parting vow after the day was over.

“I told coach, ‘I am never going to do that again,’” Braddy recalled of shooting the high score.

He has more than delivered on his vow.

“That was my first tournament,” Braddy said. “I didn’t know what to expect with golf and I really didn’t know anything. I am a lot more educated now than I was. After I got educated on it, I started taking lessons and I started getting better. I practiced and practiced and my scorecard has gotten lower and lower.”

Braddy admits he became “attached” to golf after picking it up. Now, it is a sport he “loves.”

“I started taking it seriously in the 10th grade and I worked and worked at it,” Braddy said. “I got attached to it and after I got attached to it, I started working more and more in practice then I started seeing my numbers were getting better.”

Now, he said, “I love this game. I love every part of it.”

Strong chipping and driving are usually at the forefront when he has a good round, said Braddy.

“I would say I can chip the ball really well,” Braddy said. “Chipping would be my strong suit and I also drive the ball pretty good. Those two are my strengths.”

After getting to know Braddy and watching him on the golf course, LBW head golf coach Josh McLendon has been impressed by the Rebel standout’s work ethic.

“We are excited to have him,” McLendon said. “We are building the program from the ground up. He is our first signee in 40-plus years. What comes to mind with him is his character – he is a hard worker. I know he is going to be someone who will practice and will work hard to try to get better. That is the kind of kid we want – someone that wants to practice, wants to try to get better and wants to compete.”

McLendon said his recruitment of Braddy began through former Dothan and Troy golf standout Tolver Dozier.

“Tolver Dozier is his swing coach and I reached out to him,” McLendon said. “He kind of put Ayden on our radar and we started making contact with him from there.”

Braddy is the second Rebel to sign a college scholarship for golf in the last two years. Brantley Scott signed with Troy University in 2021.

Braddy said he remembers Scott signing and said it made an impact on him.

“It made me want to work harder because I had seen how he was successful and got a scholarship,” Braddy said. “I was thinking I want to get a scholarship.”

Sunday, for one, said he won’t be surprised if Braddy is successful on the collegiate golf level, simply because of his work ethic.

“He has worked really hard and put the time in,” Braddy said. “He is a good example to show that if you put the hard work in and are determined, you can make it happen.”