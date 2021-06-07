Rehobeth's Brantley Scott named Dothan Eagle Golfer of the Year

“He has pretty much put Rehobeth on the (golf) map is what he has done,” Sunday said. “He worked hard all the time and for him to win a state championship his senior year was huge for him and for the school.”

Scott’s success, as well as Rehobeth’s team appearance at the state tournament, has already had an impact on golf in the community, said Sunday.

On Monday, Sunday had a golf camp at Dothan National for kids 7-16-years old. There were more campers there than he expected.

“I was hoping for 10 and ended up getting 35, all from Rehobeth,” Sunday said. “I think it is directly related to it (the success) to be honest with you with all the publicity we got and Brantley winning it.”

Scott said the key to his unbeaten season was a matter of continued practice.

“Just making sure my game was sharp, a lot of practice, a lot of hours and dedication for sure,” Scott said. “I know this is what I want to do for a living so I knew this is what it was going to take to make it happen. It is just a confidence-booster to go undefeated.”

On the course, Scott said putting was vital to his success.