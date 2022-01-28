Rehobeth's Hannah signs to swim for Catawba College

“He drove three days a week up to Troy, an hour up and an hour back, and then he would practice two days on his own. This showed me the kind of determination that Zach had to improve himself and his work ethic.”

While he worked by himself in Dothan, he had his practices taped and the two would go over the sessions via video conferences.

While Hannah had a strong career while in high school, Tatum believes it is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Catawba is getting a great swimmer, a swimmer that hasn’t reached his full potential yet,” Tatum said, noting that Hannah will now focus full-time throughout the year on the sport.

The Rebel swim standout expects to race in the sprint races of the 50 and 100 at Catawba, but also expects to potential race other strokes and in relays. Tatum said Hannah also does the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, showing his versatility. He could also be asked to bump up to the 200 freestyle.

After winning his state titles in December, Hannah, in a Dothan Eagle interview, indicated one of the big things he was looking for in college was competing on a full-fledged swim team.