Rehobeth's Hannah signs to swim for Catawba College

For several years, Zachary Hannah would travel an hour up the road to Troy to train and perfect his swimming techniques with Shane Tatum, the head coach of the Troy Unified Swim Club.
More recently after the club’s facility was torn down, the Rehobeth High student would, at times, practice by himself in the Westgate Swimming Pool on days Tatum couldn’t make it down to Dothan.
Those frequent trips and swims by himself paid off with three state individual titles at AHSAA State Swimming Championships over two seasons, including two this past December.
Now, it all has paid off with something bigger – a college scholarship to swim at Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C., located 45 minutes northeast of Charlotte.
Hannah signed to swim with the Indians program on Friday during a ceremony in the Rehobeth library.
“It feels good,” Hannah said. “I have worked my whole life for it, like coach Shane said. Just knowing I have accomplished that feels good. I am ready to go out there to that next level.”
Hannah said he had a couple of other college offers, but chose Catawba because he felt that program provided him the best opportunity to improve his abilities.
“The competition up there is faster,” Hannah said when asked about what went into his decision. “The team is faster up there. The school is really nice. Mainly, that level of competition will push me to get better and better.”
Hannah won his first AHSAA state title as a junior, winning the Class 1A-5A 50 freestyle race with a time of 21.77 seconds. He also finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke that year as he was unable to compete in his other main race, the 100 freestyle, during a condensed schedule because of COVID-19.
This past December in his senior season, he won both the 50 and 100 freestyle races at the AHSAA State Championships. He won the 50 in 21.43 seconds and came from behind to take the 100 event in 48.69 seconds.
Hannah said signing Friday made all the countless drives to Troy to train with Tatum more than worthwhile.
“It was a lot of hard work, a lot of driving, tired nights and staying up late and doing my homework because I couldn’t get back to the house until 9 o’clock,” Hannah said.
Hannah, who also plays baseball at Rehobeth, would begin swim season after the Rebel baseball season was completed.
“Every April we would get together and set goals for the season and talk about what work we needed to do to get things done,” said Tatum, who is the associate dean of student services at Troy University.
“He drove three days a week up to Troy, an hour up and an hour back, and then he would practice two days on his own. This showed me the kind of determination that Zach had to improve himself and his work ethic.”
While he worked by himself in Dothan, he had his practices taped and the two would go over the sessions via video conferences.
While Hannah had a strong career while in high school, Tatum believes it is just the tip of the iceberg.
“Catawba is getting a great swimmer, a swimmer that hasn’t reached his full potential yet,” Tatum said, noting that Hannah will now focus full-time throughout the year on the sport.
The Rebel swim standout expects to race in the sprint races of the 50 and 100 at Catawba, but also expects to potential race other strokes and in relays. Tatum said Hannah also does the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, showing his versatility. He could also be asked to bump up to the 200 freestyle.
After winning his state titles in December, Hannah, in a Dothan Eagle interview, indicated one of the big things he was looking for in college was competing on a full-fledged swim team.
“I have never really grown up with a team,” Hannah said. “I used to have a team (a few teammates), but they all went off to college or stopped swimming so the last two years I have been by myself. It really has been just me and the coach. I want to experience the team (concept).”