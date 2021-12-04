Rehobeth's Hannah win two titles; Dothan's Wagoner takes silver at AHSAA State Swimming Championships

Rehobeth senior Zachary Hannah won two gold medals and Dothan junior Cody Wagoner earned a silver medal during the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at Auburn University’s James Martin Aquatics Center.
Hannah won both the Class 1A-5A 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle races. He took the 50 title in 21.43 seconds and captured the 100 event in 48.69.
Dothan’s Wagoner, meanwhile, earned a second-place finish in the Class 6A-7A 200-yard freestyle with a 1 minute and 44.52 second time. He also finished ninth in the 100-yard freestyle in 52:36 seconds.
Also during the meet, the Enterprise boys had four finishes between ninth and 11th place in Class 6A-7A. Zack Gayford took ninth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 49.28 and teammate Huk Blunt was a spot behind in 10th in 48.77. Gayford also tied for 11th in the 100 freestyle with a 22.48 time, while Blunt took 11th in the 200 freestyle with a 1:49.35 time.
Rehobeth girls swimmer Ava Moser, a seventh grader, took eighth-place in the girls Class 1A-5A 500-yard freestyle with a 6:30.17 time.
Houston Academy had a couple of individuals compete at the state meet, while Enterprise girls had an individual and a relay team, but none reached the finals. Dothan boys also had a relay team just miss qualifying for the finals.
Behind Hannah’s efforts, Rehobeth, with just those two finishes, earned 40 points to finish tied for ninth in Class 1A-5A boys with Indian Springs. The Rehobeth girls, behind Moser's finish, finished with 11 points to tie for 20th in 1A-5A girls.
Enterprise boys, with their four placing efforts, earned 27 ½ points to finish 19th in Class 6A-7A and Dothan, behind Wagoner, had 26 points to take 21st out of 34 scoring teams.