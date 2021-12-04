Rehobeth's Hannah win two titles; Dothan's Wagoner takes silver at AHSAA State Swimming Championships

Rehobeth senior Zachary Hannah won two gold medals and Dothan junior Cody Wagoner earned a silver medal during the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at Auburn University’s James Martin Aquatics Center.

Hannah won both the Class 1A-5A 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle races. He took the 50 title in 21.43 seconds and captured the 100 event in 48.69.

Dothan’s Wagoner, meanwhile, earned a second-place finish in the Class 6A-7A 200-yard freestyle with a 1 minute and 44.52 second time. He also finished ninth in the 100-yard freestyle in 52:36 seconds.

Also during the meet, the Enterprise boys had four finishes between ninth and 11th place in Class 6A-7A. Zack Gayford took ninth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 49.28 and teammate Huk Blunt was a spot behind in 10th in 48.77. Gayford also tied for 11th in the 100 freestyle with a 22.48 time, while Blunt took 11th in the 200 freestyle with a 1:49.35 time.

Rehobeth girls swimmer Ava Moser, a seventh grader, took eighth-place in the girls Class 1A-5A 500-yard freestyle with a 6:30.17 time.