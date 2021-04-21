Rehobeth's Larry Easterwood retiring from coaching; moving into county AD role

Linder said Easterwood played a lot of roles to help Rehobeth and always handled the role with a “perfectionist” approach.

“He was an organizer,” Linder said. “If you gave him a job to do not dealing with athletics or anything else, it would be done and it would be done to perfection.

"If you needed a role for him to take, he would ask, ‘What kind?’ You would go to him for everything and everybody does go to him. Often he would do it better than you would be able to do it yourself.”

The gym, almost a second home to Easterwood, was built like the rest of the current campus in 2003-04 and was a source of pride to the Rebel coach.

“I didn’t build it, but I have cleaned it many a times,” Easterwood said jokingly, but also showing his commitment to having the gym looking good and professional at all times.

Linder said that commitment to the 18-year-old gym was often noticed by others, a credit to Easterwood’s pride.

“We get comments all the time that the gym looks exactly the way it did when we moved into the school,” Linder said. “He has kept it that neat.”