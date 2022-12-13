Rehobeth's Peyton Hartigan signs to play volleyball at Coastal Alabama South

The thought of playing college volleyball didn’t really surface for Rehobeth’s Peyton Hartigan until the 10th grade.

“I think it hit me in 10th grade,” Hartigan said Tuesday morning. “I was sitting down and talking to dad and he was like, ‘Do you want to play (college)?’ At first, I was iffy about it of, ‘What should I do? Can I handle it all at one time?’ By the end of 10th grade, I was prepared and was like, ‘I can do it.’ It hit me then that I wanted to play college.”

That desire became a reality on Tuesday when the Rebel senior setter inked a scholarship in front of family and friends at the Rehobeth High School Library to play volleyball at Coastal Alabama South in Bay Minette.

“It feels good to actually be a part of a team that I am ready to join and to see how my future continues,” Hartigan said.

A Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree as a junior, Hartigan has delivered 1,602 assists over the last three seasons, averaging 534 per season despite splitting the setter duties as a sophomore.

During her junior season, she had 567 assists over 32 matches, averaging 17.7 per contest. She also earned 84 aces (2.6 per match), 65 kills (2.0) and 172 digs (5.4) while helping Rehobeth to a 23-10 record and to the South Super Regional Tournament.

This past season during her senior season, she delivered 867 assists over 45 matches, improving her total to 19.3 per match. She also had 71 aces (1.6 per match), 90 kills (2.0) and 249 digs (5.5) as she helped the Rebels to a 32-13 record and to a Class 5A South Super Regional Tournament appearance.

Hartigan can also play in the back on defense, as evident by her dig totals. Still, her strong suite is setting up teammates for kills.

“She’s been a phenomenal setter,” Rehobeth head coach Cassandra Leger said. “She’s a beast on the floor and plays with a heart of gold. She’s such a go-getter.

“She plays with so much heart and passion and has a love for this sport more than possibly anyone I have ever coached and it shows in her determination.”

Hartigan said Coastal Alabama coaches made a big impression on her during the recruiting process. She also liked the school campus in Bay Minette.

“Whenever I first started making videos and sending them out, this is the one school that seemed interested in me and my ability,” Hartigan said. “Whenever I visited during the summer, it felt like home and somewhere small. The coaches are really good there.”

Though she will attend school three hours from home, Hartigan said she will have plenty of friends in Bay Minette. A former travel ball teammate, Megan Stewart of Providence Christian, already plays with the Sun Chiefs. Hartigan will also have another friend from Gadsden who will play there next year. In addition, close friend Gracie Alberson, a classmate at Rehobeth, has signed to play softball at Coastal Alabama.

“I am looking forward to having familiar faces around when I am there,” Hartigan said.

Though she has abilities to play several different positions on the floor, Hartigan said Sun Chiefs coaches have indicated she could be utilized in several places.

“They said I would play everywhere except middle because of my (lack of) height,” said the 5-foot-5 Hartigan. “It just depends on where they need me at the time and what I need to do to help the team out.”

She feels most comfortable at setter, a position she has played for a long time.

“I have been a setter since the sixth grade, so I am really hope setting will be my role,” Hartigan said before adding, “I will go wherever” they need me.