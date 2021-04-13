Rehobeth's Scott wins Raider/Eagle Invitational; Auburn takes team title

After two double bogeys in the first five holes of his round Tuesday, Rehobeth golf standout Brantley Scott knew he had to regroup.
Turns out he did a pretty good job of regrouping.
The senior shot a 4-under par on the final 13 holes to finish up with a 2-under 68 to win the Raider/Eagle Invitational at the Dothan Country Club.
“It feels good,” Scott said. “I turned it around after being 2-over through five with two doubles. It feels good to stay in there, come back and get the win.”
The Troy signee edged out Auburn’s Nathan Hong and Bayside Academy’s Cole Komyat, who both carded a 1-under 69 on the day. Auburn’s Luke Holmes finished in fourth with an even-par 70 and UMS-Wright’s Thomas Crane had a 1-over 71 to round out the top five and the all-tournament team.
Scott competed as an individual during Tuesday’s round. The tournament, described as ‘the best” in the six years of the event by co-coordinator Kevin Klein, featured some of the state’s top teams, including several expected to compete for state titles next month. The 16 teams competed in best ball and scramble formats on Monday and in a traditional individual format Tuesday.
Auburn captured top team honors, finishing with a two-day 562, including Tuesday’s low round of 287. The Tigers won by nine strokes over UMS-Wright, the runner-up with a 571, including a 296 on Tuesday.
Houston Academy’s “A” team was third with a 575 after a 304 on Tuesday. Bayside Academy finished fourth with a 580, including a 299 on the final day. All four top teams had four golfers shoot below 80 on the day.
Several other local teams were in the field. Enterprise finished in sixth place with a two-day 588 and Opp 10th after a 662 total. Houston Academy’s “B” team finished 11th with a 672, Providence Christian 14th with a 726, Houston Academy “C” team 15th with a 735 and Northside Methodist Academy 16th with a 739.
The individual story was Rehobeth’s Scott, who stayed composed after his early struggles.
“Just staying focused,” Scott said when asked what was key to turning his performance around. “It is easy to lose focus after going two doubles through the first five. Definitely focus was the key.”
After a birdie and a par to start the day, Scott hit a couple of troublesome holes around a birdie at No. 4.
“I doubled three and doubled five, both par 3s,” Scott said. “I hit the water on three and I three-putted on five. I had a par putt from eight feet (on No. 5) and ended up three putted, but I turned it around with two birdies coming in.”
Scott could perhaps take solace in that he wasn’t alone in his troubles at No. 3.
“At No. 3, I must have seen 25 double bogeys on No. 3,” Klein said. “That hole was killing people. It must have been a difficult pin position is all I can guess.”
After a birdie at No. 7 and No. 8, Scott said he felt more at ease as he began his second nine.
“After the birdie on eight, I got it back to even and I knew that I could get back and do damage on the back nine,” Scott said.
He was right.
Behind birdies at No, 10, 12 and 18, Scott finished the back side in 2-under.
“I hung in there,” Scott said. “I didn’t play as well as I like to, but I was happy to birdie 18 and win.”
The final birdie turned out to be a winning putt for Scott, who was one of the first ones to sign his scoresheet and had to wait for others to finish to see if he had won.
“It was about 25 feet straight down the hill on 18,” Scott said. “That was about like my third 25-30 footer down the hill that I made, so putting was good.”
He finished the day with seven birdies, a bogey and the two double bogeys.
Auburn, which entered Tuesday’s play in a fourth-place tie after the best ball/scramble format, earned the team title with a strong performance Tuesday. In addition to Hong’s 69 and Holmes’ 70, Jack Wisdom had a 72 and Will Stelt had a 76.
UMS-Wright, which was in the tie with Auburn following Monday’s round, also had a strong day Tuesday, led by Crane’s 71. John Stubbs carded a 72, Ken Brown a 75 and Will Howard a 78. Braxton Bonner had a 79, though it didn’t count to the team scoring as only the top four are included for the team total.
Houston Academy’s “A” team finished in third place, though the Raiders struggled slightly on the final day. They led after the opening day with a 9-under 281 before firing a 304 on Tuesday.
Mason Crowder and Jake McDonald both finished with a 75, while Matthew Streitman had a 76 and Mac Edge a 78. Luke Thornton fired a non-counting 81.
“It was more of a frustrating day,” Klein said. “We had a lot of big numbers on the day. On the first hole of the day, Jake made an 8 which is so unlike him, but he fought back before he made a double bogey on nine. Matthew had three double bogeys, which is really not like him. Mason, I think, had at least two doubles. Just too many big numbers and it cost us.”
Klein added of his team’s play on its home course, “Us knowing the course is an advantage and we didn’t really capitalize on it.”
Enterprise’s sixth-place effort was led by Gibson Charlton with a 76 and Jon Ed Steed with a 77. Brady Wood followed with a 78. Nick Cook shot an 83 and Jackson Bailey an 84.
“We didn’t play our best today for whatever reason,” Enterprise coach Rex Bynum said. “Just call it the game of golf. I had two kids (Charlton and Steed) that played pretty good and I had one kid (Wood) that really brought his score back some, but I had two that didn’t play as well as they are capable.
“This is all a learning process. We were just glad to be in the hunt and hopefully they will learn from this experience and do better next time.”
An inexperienced Providence Christian team was led by Bo Thornell with an 83. Carter Phares followed with a 91 and Tate Thornell with a 98. Braxton Canady and Camden McCallister had a 105 and 106, respectively.
“We are in the process of learning how to play,” Providence coach Emory Latta said. “It is on the job training for about five of them. We had several of them that just came out this year for the first time. They had been in some other sports in the spring so they are young in golf, though not young in school. There are four juniors who came out for the first time.”
Opp was led by Landon Rogers, who carded a 75. Drew Chance (84), Conner Machen (91) and Will Boyd (91) rounded out the Bobcat team scoring.
Houston Academy’s “B” team was led by Thomas Morris with an 85 and Harrison Dowling with a 91 and the Raiders’ “C” team was led by Will Owen with a 92 and Lewis Carter with a 93. Northside Methodist was led by Luke Moore’s 93 and Davis Moore’s 94.