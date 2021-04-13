Rehobeth's Scott wins Raider/Eagle Invitational; Auburn takes team title

“We didn’t play our best today for whatever reason,” Enterprise coach Rex Bynum said. “Just call it the game of golf. I had two kids (Charlton and Steed) that played pretty good and I had one kid (Wood) that really brought his score back some, but I had two that didn’t play as well as they are capable.

“This is all a learning process. We were just glad to be in the hunt and hopefully they will learn from this experience and do better next time.”

An inexperienced Providence Christian team was led by Bo Thornell with an 83. Carter Phares followed with a 91 and Tate Thornell with a 98. Braxton Canady and Camden McCallister had a 105 and 106, respectively.

“We are in the process of learning how to play,” Providence coach Emory Latta said. “It is on the job training for about five of them. We had several of them that just came out this year for the first time. They had been in some other sports in the spring so they are young in golf, though not young in school. There are four juniors who came out for the first time.”

Opp was led by Landon Rogers, who carded a 75. Drew Chance (84), Conner Machen (91) and Will Boyd (91) rounded out the Bobcat team scoring.

Houston Academy’s “B” team was led by Thomas Morris with an 85 and Harrison Dowling with a 91 and the Raiders’ “C” team was led by Will Owen with a 92 and Lewis Carter with a 93. Northside Methodist was led by Luke Moore’s 93 and Davis Moore’s 94.