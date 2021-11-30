Rehobeth's Shelton Arroyo signs with LBW baseball

Rehobeth baseball coach John Griffin first got word of Shelton Arroyo way back when he was an elementary student.

I remember some of the coaches saying, ‘We’ve got Seth’s little brother. He’s got a good arm playing dodge ball,’” Griffin said.

Griffin started seeing Arroyo’s talents first hand on the junior high level and for the past three years on the varsity baseball team.

“Shelton has a lot of God-given ability and talent, but the thing about it is he’s worked at it,” Griffin said. “He’s taken what God has given him and he’s been able to work hard in the weight room, on the field.”

It’s paid off for Arroyo, a senior for the Rebels who signed a scholarship Tuesday to attend L.B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia to further his baseball career.

“When I went up there to visit, I liked the culture around it and I liked the way they (LBW players) presented themselves,” Arroyo said of the decision. “They have like grittiness about them and they take pride in what they do up there.”

Griffin has seen much the same in Arroyo, who is a versatile player with still one baseball season left with the Rebels.