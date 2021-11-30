Rehobeth's Shelton Arroyo signs with LBW baseball

Rehobeth baseball coach John Griffin first got word of Shelton Arroyo way back when he was an elementary student.
I remember some of the coaches saying, ‘We’ve got Seth’s little brother. He’s got a good arm playing dodge ball,’” Griffin said.
Griffin started seeing Arroyo’s talents first hand on the junior high level and for the past three years on the varsity baseball team.
“Shelton has a lot of God-given ability and talent, but the thing about it is he’s worked at it,” Griffin said. “He’s taken what God has given him and he’s been able to work hard in the weight room, on the field.”
It’s paid off for Arroyo, a senior for the Rebels who signed a scholarship Tuesday to attend L.B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia to further his baseball career.
“When I went up there to visit, I liked the culture around it and I liked the way they (LBW players) presented themselves,” Arroyo said of the decision. “They have like grittiness about them and they take pride in what they do up there.”
Griffin has seen much the same in Arroyo, who is a versatile player with still one baseball season left with the Rebels.
“Shelton bought into the weight room and got stronger, quicker and faster,” Griffin said. “He’s also bought into a really good work ethic on the field and off the field.
“He’s done a great job in his spare time. He plays baseball after our season is over (for Troy Post 70). In his spare time at home, I believe, is used developing his skills.
“Like I tell the guys, ‘If you if you get better individually, you make us better.’”
Arroyo can be utilized at virtually any position on the field.
“I don’t think he’s played first base for us, but he’s played everywhere else,” Griffin said. “Shelton has all of the tools you need to play at the next level. He’s got good speed, a good instinct base runner, swings the bat real good, good arm – he can do it all.”
Arroyo’s top position is third base, but he’ll also be used as a pitcher for the Rebels. He’s also a strong contact hitter with power.
“I think I bring a lot to the hitting side being a left-handed batter,” Arroyo said. “I have good speed, can hit for some power and can hit from gap to gap.
“I play pretty well defensively, but need to clean a few things up on defense. I think the hitting side of it is my strength.”
He believes playing during the summer with Troy Post 70 in addition to his work at Rehobeth has furthered his progression.
“Post 70 helped me a lot,” Arroyo said. “They (Post 70 coaches) got me the workout with LBW and they helped me develop as a player and a person.
“Coach Griffin has been great. I’ve played varsity since my freshman year and he’s helped me a lot as a person as well as my playing skills.”
Once he arrives at LBW, Arroyo will be playing for a veteran junior college coach in Steve Helms.
“When I talked to him, he was like, ‘It’s not going to be easy,’” Arroyo said. “I liked how he was honest and just shot straight with me.”
Arroyo believes being able to play multiple positions will help him get on the field faster on the college level.
“I’m really just going to play wherever they need me; whatever spot opens up,” Arroyo said. “If they need a spot to be filled, I’ll be there to fill it.
“I’d say I’m the most comfortable at third. I’ve probably played there the longest in high school.”
He’s aiming for a strong senior season with his Rehobeth teammates.
“I’m hoping we make it to the playoffs. That’s the first goal, obviously,” Arroyo said. “Hopefully make it to the state championship and hopefully win it. That’s really it. Just play some good ball.”
Signing on the dotted line Tuesday was big for him.
“It’s exciting,” Arroyo said. “I’m happy my family and friends are here.”
Griffin is confident Arroyo will be a difference-maker at the next level and beyond as a player and person.
“I can’t think of any better platform that he can be a part of than going to college and continuing to play baseball and then also use that as a platform to share his faith and to shine a little light of Jesus in a dark world,” Griffin said.