REHOBETH -- Rehobeth senior girls basketball player Maurissia Walker got a little emotional about signing to play college basketball on Friday morning.

The Rebel point guard held a signing ceremony for her commitment to play at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia.

“It feels amazing,” Walker said. “I feel I accomplished something special. I did everything I was supposed to do (at Rehobeth).”

The 5-foot-3 Walker averaged 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.6 assists a game over her final two years at Rehobeth, spanning 40 games.

“I’ve only had the privilege of coaching Maurissia for the last two years so her junior and senior season,” Rehobeth head coach Cassandra Leger said. “For me, she was my team captain as well as our starting point guard.

“She has been a phenomenal player and point guard for Rehobeth over the years. She again was our captain and leader on the floor. And if she wasn’t in foul trouble, she rarely saw the bench. Someone is going to have some big shoes to fill next year and she will be greatly missed by myself and her teammates.”

Walker said she decided on LBW after visiting the campus in Andalusia.

“(I liked) their campus and their athletic department was amazing,” Walker said. “Going over there is close to home. It is not far away from home. I am ready to start my new career.”

LBW head coach Ricky Knight says Walker’s abilities fit the Saints’ style of play.

“She plays a style that we try to play – run up and down the floor, very athletic,” Knight said. “She can also run our team (on the floor) and play defense, but she also can score some points for us. We are proud to have her come down to our school and be a part of our athletic program next year.”

He said Walker’s role with the Saints will be similar to her role at Rehobeth.

“We will run her at the point at our place too,” Knight said. “We try to play man (defense) and put pressure on the ball and I think she will be good at putting a lot of pressure on the ball as well as pushing the ball on offense.”

Walker was thankful to Rehobeth for helping her grow.

“I have been at Rehobeth since the seventh year so I grew into it and it helped me a lot,” Walker said. “It motivated me a lot, especially the girls I played with.”

While she is close to graduating from the school, she gave some special words to the teammates who will be part of Rehobeth next year and the years to come.

“Keep doing what you are doing,” Walker said. “Don’t let anybody every say you can’t do it because you can. Always be there for somebody who is there for you.”