Retiring recreation director Steve Sherrill always got it done

“That made me feel like it’s time to move on and let somebody else come in and make their mark and let them do their thing.”

Sherrill certainly made his mark in recreation work, getting first introduced to it while he was a student at Daleville High School.

“During that time, Billy Adkins was over the Daleville (recreation) program, but he was also the youth athletics service director out at Fort Rucker,” Sherrill said. “He didn’t have a whole lot of staff. His son, Mike, and I were good buddies and he would get us to go help out.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but in 1976 Fort Rucker hosted a Dixie Debs (softball) World Series. Billy got us and a couple of guys with Mike and I remember chalking the lines and doing the field. It was just kind of my thing early on.

“I worked at the community center there in Daleville when I was going to school. I was kind of like the night supervisor. Really, I’ve been in it probably 40 years.”

Sherrill became a full-time employee of the Daleville recreation department around age 25 and was promoted to the director several years later when the current one took another job in 1986.