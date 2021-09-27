Retiring recreation director Steve Sherrill always got it done

Steve Sherrill spotted an elderly gentleman entering the Westgate Recreation Center in Dothan on Monday morning and they later embraced, seeing each other for the first time in 10-plus years.
Sherrill has developed multitudes of relationships during his work in recreation the past 35 years, always willing to set an example with his work ethic whether in a managerial role or under the watch of someone else.
“It’s a two-fold thing,” Sherrill explained. “You’ve been there and know how to do it the right way, and you’re also teaching at the same time. If you’re out there and doing it and showing them, then you just feel a little bit better.”
He preferred having a hand in the work.
“I’m just task-oriented,” Sherrill said. “Get it done and move on. I’ve just always been that way. I had a good work ethic already instilled. That was just kind of my thing. Get it done.”
The Daleville native got his start in his hometown, spent 17 years with the Dothan Department of Leisure Services before the past 12 as director of Ozark Leisure Services.
Sherrill has now entered retirement, simply saying he knew it was time.
“It’s one of those things where you just feel like … I think I pretty much just burned myself out,” Sherrill said. “I mean, you just put so much into it for so long and then it’s just like I can’t keep this pace up.
“That made me feel like it’s time to move on and let somebody else come in and make their mark and let them do their thing.”
Sherrill certainly made his mark in recreation work, getting first introduced to it while he was a student at Daleville High School.
“During that time, Billy Adkins was over the Daleville (recreation) program, but he was also the youth athletics service director out at Fort Rucker,” Sherrill said. “He didn’t have a whole lot of staff. His son, Mike, and I were good buddies and he would get us to go help out.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but in 1976 Fort Rucker hosted a Dixie Debs (softball) World Series. Billy got us and a couple of guys with Mike and I remember chalking the lines and doing the field. It was just kind of my thing early on.
“I worked at the community center there in Daleville when I was going to school. I was kind of like the night supervisor. Really, I’ve been in it probably 40 years.”
Sherrill became a full-time employee of the Daleville recreation department around age 25 and was promoted to the director several years later when the current one took another job in 1986.
“I kind of had to learn everything on the fly, you know?” Sherrill said. “But it wasn’t a big department, so it was manageable. I had a couple of helpers, but I did the fields, I did the programing and supervision of all the sports and different things. We had baseball, softball, basketball, pee wee football.
“I probably got my first real taste of administration was when I was the commissioner of the Billy Adkins Youth Football League. You have eight different communities playing in a pee wee football league, so you really had to learn how to politic, I guess is the word for it, and be fair and do all of the schedules for everybody. I think we actually got up to 12 teams at one time.”
Sherrill was also involved with Dixie Baseball (ages 13-14), first as a coach and then later served as district director.
“Back then Jack Stokes in Ozark was the Dixie Majors director and J.T. Radney was the Dixie Youth director here (Dothan),” Sherrill said. “Those were kind of my first mentors in helping me. We probably had 26 to 30 different leagues in our district back then.”
In 1992, Sherrill applied for an opening in the Dothan Department of Leisure Services and was hired as a recreation leader at Westgate Recreation Center.
“It was an entry level position at that time,” Sherrill said. “I always said it was a maintenance worker with a name plate. You had rec leaders, recreation supervisor and then you have the manager.”
Less than a year later, Sherrill moved into the position as supervisor at Westgate and then in 1995 was promoted to manager of the center.
Though fully prepared, running a large facility such as Westgate was somewhat eye-opening.
“Whew – just coming here from Daleville, just the magnitude of everything,” Sherrill said of the responsibilities. “You would have one league here that would have more kids than the whole sports program in Daleville would have.
“Back then, we had so much stuff. You didn’t have time to pat yourself on the back. As soon as you got done with one event, it was right back to it.”
After 15 years overseeing Westgate, Sherrill took the job as DLS athletics supervisor for two years before applying for the opening in Ozark.
“I’ve always described it as kind of being on a football staff,” Sherrill said of the advancement. “If you’re a coordinator and you just feel like I’m ready to be a head coach, that’s kind of what it was.
“I just felt like I’ve done this at this level, so I believe when I went to Ozark it wasn’t going to be too big. I was just kind of ready to be a head coach, sort of, in that perspective.”
Sherrill oversaw a number of projects while in charge of Ozark Leisure Services – from upgrades to playground facilities to a sparkling new city swimming pool.
But among his fondest work was done within the confines of Eagle Stadium, the historic baseball ballpark where Sherrill and his staff served as groundskeepers and operators during baseball games and tournaments.
“I remember when we were getting all the things done at Eagle Stadium to be able to host the first junior college tournament in 2010 – re-doing the dugouts, putting in the warning track, fencing all the way down – and the excitement because they had really never had anything at that level,” Sherrill said.
Sherrill is thankful for the people working for and around him during the years.
“You’re only as good as the people you’ve got working with you,” Sherrill said. “I mean, that’s just a fact. I had some really good people.”
Sherrill also feels blessed from the backing from his wife, Angie, who understood the long work hours away from home in his role of being a public servant.
“It’s like being a wife of a coach in a lot of ways,” Sherrill said.
As for what’s next?
“I’m going to take some time off to do some projects and then after that, we’ll see,” Sherrill said. “I’m just a firm believer in faith and I think that hopefully the Good Lord will open up an opportunity and I’ll have enough sense to realize it and see where it goes.”
It may even include more time on the baseball diamond as a coach.
“If the opportunity presents itself, yeah,” Sherrill said with a smile.
